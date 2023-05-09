Why did the Mütter Museum take down all their YouTube videos and online exhibits?

A curator at the museum interviewed him and put a video about him and his old heart on their YouTube channel. Pendarvis still sees doctors regularly, and whenever he meets a new healthcare provider, he shows them the video as a way of explaining his complex health history.

But a few months ago, he noticed that the video had disappeared without a trace.

“It’s a little frustrating because I use Mütter museum’s website … to tell practitioners and nurses about me.”

And beyond doctors and nurses, he said people in the patient community know about him because of the Mütter Museum’s video of his heart, which is exactly what he had in mind when he made his donation.

“I did have to sign legal paperwork saying it belonged to them so they could do what they want to do with it. But for them to bury it in their archives so soon after I gave it to them would really be an injustice.”

And it appears that the museum itself has had a change of heart about its role, what it presents and how. It’s not just Pendarvis’ video that has vanished: all of the museum’s online exhibits and YouTube videos are gone. The Mütter Museum’s YouTube channel has more than 100,000 subscribers.

There has been an ongoing, broader discussion in the museum world around displaying human remains, which has brought up some difficult questions many institutions are grappling with.

Kate Quinn, the new executive director of the Mütter Museum, explained that the online content has been removed because the museum is reviewing all of it to think about how to ethically and responsibly present the collection.

“(Pendarvis’ heart) is still on display. His story is still on display in the museum physically. It’s just temporarily removed from our online presentation,” she said. “I don’t have reason to believe that it won’t come back up. But until we have these wider discussions, I can’t say that for sure.”

She said the collection involves people who are no longer living, and had values that may differ from what people now believe. She also said while some people clearly consented to be in the collection, others did not, so the museum has to think about how to handle those cases.

She said the museum is surveying people for their feedback. She said there are many who love the museum, but points out there are also people who find it gross and choose not to come back, citing TripAdvisor reviews.

“For any other museum, would there be a question as to whether or not you should eat after you have your visit? What are we doing here that’s causing people to have that recommendation?”

The average rating for the museum on TripAdvisor is 4.5 out of 5.

Quinn said she doesn’t know how long it will take for the Mütter to decide which online exhibits and videos will be restored.

Dr. Mira Irons is the CEO of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia, which runs the Mütter Museum. She said the decision to take down all their online exhibits and videos is an effort to “make sure that our online presence is respectful and that it’s appropriate.”

Irons came on board two years ago. When asked what respectful means in this context, she said it is hard to describe, but that there will be a group of experts to review the museum’s online exhibits and videos.

She said when physicians look at the specimens, they see patients, and “we can contextualize the stories of those patients in our minds as we’re going through it. It’s kind of natural for us.”

For other museum visitors, that holistic view may be more elusive, she said.

“Unless you have that subject matter expertise to contextualize yourself somewhat, we just have to do it for you. And it’s not hard, but I think it’s an extra step, and I think it’ll make the experience better,” she said.

She said this is what the museum needs to do: include more of the context so that laypeople, just like physicians, can see that the specimens are people, not objects.

But photographer Anne Hoskins says that is precisely what the museum is already doing. She’s a fan and frequent visitor to the museum.

“As someone who grew up in a strong religious community … it feels like church,” she said. “There is a quality of reverence that is really apparent. And I think it’s nearly impossible for anyone, any layperson in particular, to walk inside and really pay attention and walk out of that place unchanged.”

She is not pleased with the museum’s decision to take down all online exhibits and videos.