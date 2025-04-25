The situation is something the state’s not dealt with before in its history. The Christina school board’s acrimonious, grievance-filled, hourslong meetings over the past year helped bring it to the public’s attention and drew the focus of state lawmakers. So, it’s no coincidence that several of legislators who represent the Wilmington and Newark areas, which include the Christina School District, are sponsoring a package of bills designed to overhaul how school boards operate.

State Rep. Madinah Wilson-Anton, D-Newark, has introduced legislation that would require school board members to physically reside in the school district they represent for at least 75% of the days in any yearlong period of their term. The bill allows a resident of the school district to ask the Delaware Superior Court to declare a vacancy if the school district fails to inform the state’s Department of Elections that a member no longer lives in the district.

“I think it’s unfortunate that we are having to introduce bills like this,” she said earlier this month. “The great majority of school boards and school board members are responsible, they’re accountable to the public, they’re acting with their community’s best interest at heart. Unfortunately, as I think all of us have seen over the past year plus, there are a few bad actors not doing that.”

When asked about Manley’s lawsuit, Wilson-Anton said in a text message that she thought he was right to sue.

“It shouldn’t have had to come to this,” she wrote. “Donald Patton is doing what he can to protect votes on the board. We should have had a special election.”

Manley said he thinks a vote on Wilson-Anton’s residency bill isn’t coming fast enough.

“I thought this would have been an open and shut case in January, easy legislation,” he said. “‘Hey, if you don’t live in this state, you probably shouldn’t be on the school board.’ But here we are [at the] end of April and it’s out of committee, but that’s about it. It still has to get through the House, get through the Senate and get signed.”

The General Assembly is in session through the end of June, before lawmakers take a six-month break and reconvene in January 2026.

Another measure from Wilson-Anton would allow remote attendance at school board meetings under certain circumstances, such as illness, caring for a sick family member, pregnancy, military service and public health emergencies. But it would allow the district to reject remote attendance permissions and to limit the number of times remote attendance may be used. It’s waiting for a committee hearing.

Patton and Manley have made it clear over the past year that they have very different visions for the future of the school district. Manley said Baqir’s votes in support of Patton during this time have “dragged the district down.”

“Baqir right now is causing harm to the district,” he said. “And I can’t as an elected official sit by and watch this happen, so I’m going to exhaust every possible route that I have to try to get this harm to stop.”

Patton said in a statement the people who are concerned about Baqir’s residency are Manley, two previous board members, a few politicians and individuals he said are uninformed about decisions by the board’s majority.

“People are upset we don’t vote the way they think we should,” he said.

The General Assembly ordered the Delaware Department of Justice to monitor the board because of frequent Freedom of Information Act violations. A report on their findings is due in July.

Aside from his residency status, Baqir has also faced questions about allegedly using shell companies to bill the school district and a grand jury probe into the private school he co-founded.

This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.