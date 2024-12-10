From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Christina School Superintendent Dan Shelton filed a multi-million dollar federal lawsuit against the Christina School District’s board and individual board members on Monday.

Shelton was placed on indefinite administrative leave on a 4-3 vote in July after a long and contentious meeting. Board President Don Patton, Vice President Alethea Smith-Tucker, YF Lou and Naveed Baqir voted in favor of placing him on leave while Doug Manley, Monica Moriak and Amy Trauth voted against. The district hired an interim superintendent in August.

The civil lawsuit argues Shelton was fired and accuses the board and individual members Patton, Smith-Tucker, Lou and Baqir of violating his due process rights, damaging his reputation and breaching his contract. He’s asking for more than $2.7 million in compensation and for the individually named board members to pay punitive damages.

Shelton’s attorney Tom Neuberger said that based on board members’ actions, the case is a “slam dunk.”

He said the total his client could get from a jury could exceed $10 million once the jury factors in punitive damages. Neuberger said Shelton is unable to find work because of the actions of the board and is suffering mentally.

“He’s depressed. His world has ended by these unfounded charges of that he’s a racist, that he’s immoral, that he’s a liar, that he’s inept, that he’s incompetent,” he said. “I mean, he’s truly suffering emotionally.”

Patton and Smith-Tucker declined to comment on the lawsuit. Requests for comment to Baqir and Lou did not receive an immediate response.

Shelton was hired in 2020 on a five-year contract. His contract was extended in December 2023 for a year. His current salary is $210,043. His contract extension, which included a salary raise, was also rescinded at the July meeting.

Shelton said in his legal filing the district didn’t have cause to fire him and he wasn’t given an explanation for why he was being let go. His lawsuit argues the four members of the board who voted to remove him were driven by personal animus, which is evidenced by legal advice to the board given by its former longtime attorney James McMackin.

In a July 17 email from McMackin to board members obtained by WHYY News, the board’s attorney warned that attempting to fire Shelton “does nothing but support the witch hunt narrative.”

“Given the public record of animus, any members supporting termination only can overcome partiality issues — and personal liability — if the superintendent did something egregious — objectively — such that any reasonable person would terminate, despite partiality,” the email said. “No jury would conclude this is egregious when you are sued.”

The effort to remove Shelton started months before the July board meeting. The four board members led by Patton voted in March to suspend the superintendent without pay for three days at the beginning of April. According to a memo dated April 17 obtained by WHYY News, Shelton was disciplined for not including a motion on an agenda, undesirable HR processes and poor relationships with board members.

The board first tried to rescind Shelton’s contract extension through June 30, 2026 during the March meeting, but the Delaware Attorney General’s Office later determined that vote violated the state’s open meeting law.

The General Assembly ordered the Delaware Department of Justice to monitor the board because of frequent Freedom of Information Act violations.