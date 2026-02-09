Meyer and Sherrill on immigration actions across the U.S.

Meyer and Sherill have joined national outrage building over President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, especially after federal agents shot Renee Good and Alex Pretti last month in Minneapolis. DHS also faced blowback after agents allegedly used 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, photographed in a bunny hat and Spiderman backpack, as bait to arrest others. DHS has denied that.

Meyer joined a rally in Newark after Good’s death and issued a statement after the fatal shooting of Pretti.

“This morning’s shooting in Minneapolis was not a one off incident, but further proof that ICE has no regard for human life,” Meyer said in a Jan. 24 Facebook post. “I stand with my fellow Democratic governors and demand action and accountability for these unconstitutional and un-American killings.”

Meyer has also urged the federal government to release Victor Acurio Suarez, a disabled Seaford resident who is facing deportation to Ecuador.

Meyer took a stand on Avelo’s deportation flights last spring, vowing he would boycott Avelo.

“I think it’s important that Delawareans and people everywhere have the freedom to choose which companies they want to work with and which companies they don’t want to work with,” he said on the December episode of “Ask Governor Meyer,” a monthly call-in show produced by WHYY News and Delaware Public Media. “I think it’s important that we make sure that if someone’s involved in deportations without due process, they don’t get any relief or assistance from Delaware taxpayers.”

But he suggested on January’s “Ask Gov. Meyer” that the state boycotting companies could be problematic.

He said if the state were to boycott any company working with ICE, state officials would need to look at “every company working with ICE, and let’s make sure that not a single penny of state money is going to work with any entity doing any business with ICE,” he said. “Because it’s a lot more than just Daedalus. It’s probably a lot of companies that you and I see every day.”

Meyer also appeared to indicate the state could consider working with Daedalus under certain conditions.

“Daedalus has committed, not in the lease, but verbally, and I think publicly, to use the Wilmington airport facility for VIP transports, not for deportation transports,” he said. “Number one, that absolutely has to be in any lease.”

A spokesperson for Sherrill said in a statement that while this is a proposal, “Gov. Sherrill has serious concerns and will make a determination in the near future.”