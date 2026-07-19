‘Keeping everybody safe’

Unlike many food festivals, the Wicked Gluten Free Expo and Food Festival is entirely gluten-free and designed to be safe for people with celiac disease.

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder in which consuming gluten triggers an immune response that attacks the small intestine. Celiac disease is chronic, and repeated gluten consumption can prevent nutrient absorption in addition to causing stomach pain, vomiting, fatigue and other symptoms. The only treatment for celiac is a strict gluten-free diet.

Jessica Lebovits, a clinical outpatient dietitian at Columbia University’s Celiac Disease Center who also has celiac disease herself, said sometimes people have to work harder to ensure the foods they eat supply them with the necessary nutrients. For this reason, she does not recommend a gluten-free diet for people who don’t have a gluten intolerance.

“We encourage diversifying gluten-free whole grains, things like brown or wild rice, quinoa, buckwheat, millet, sorghum, amaranth, tuff — eating those foods, or eating breads, or pastas, or other starches made from those grains — to be able to get more of those nutrients in, including the vitamins and minerals, but also the fiber,” Lebovits said.

However, the effects of celiac don’t stop at the diet. McKeon said people can’t always cope with the emotional and social difficulties that can come with a gluten-free lifestyle.

“The emotional side of living with a restrictive diet goes beyond just ‘Eat this, not that,’” McKeon said. “Food is social. You are at risk for cross contact in restaurant settings. Sometimes family members don’t understand. School, work, living in senior living can be a challenge, because sometimes access to gluten-free food is not available.”

Kelly said celiac is widely misunderstood, perceived from many as less severe than it is.

“There’s still so many people who don’t understand,” Kelly said. “I think it’s gotten a little better because there’s just more of it, and then the more mainstream it becomes, the more people understand, but it’s medical. You could be out of work for three days.”

Because of this, Kelly said, the safety of attendees is the biggest priority.

“I do decline vendors, even big ones,” Kelly said. “If there’s even one little question, I say no, and I feel bad. I’m not judging. I’m just keeping everybody safe.”