Philly’s Southeast Asian Market bounces back a week after microburst storm destroys inventory
A week after severe storms devastated vendor stands and inventory, the market bounced back and drew in customers.
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Business was booming Sunday at the Southeast Asian Market in Philadelphia’s FDR Park, one week after a powerful summer storm destroyed tents and inventory at the outdoor market.
The storm brought winds up to 70 miles per hour and moved through the market quickly, leaving little time for vendors to react. The National Weather Service confirmed at least four microbursts — a powerful downdraft of sinking air within a thunderstorm — in parts of West and South Philadelphia, as well as Montgomery County.
In the aftermath, vendors had a week to gather supplies damaged by the storm.
“It was a bit of a struggle; it was intense and fast,” said Tanya Ing, who works at Recipes by Yeay, a Cambodian vendor.
Recipes by Yeay paid over $400 in out-of-pocket expenses for new tents and tables for their stand at the marketplace.
Since the storm, a fundraiser has raised approximately $20,000 to purchase 120 new tents for those destroyed during the inclement weather.
As if the storm had never devastated the marketplace, lines formed in front of tents where vendors cooked barbecue on sizzling grills and sold produce out of woven baskets.
“Their resilience is unmatched,” said Sarey Thach, the market’s business manager. “They’re back out here, just ready to serve the community,” she said.
The community was receptive to the market’s comeback. One shopper, Gen McLaughlan, was happy to attend.
“I’m just glad the people who do their business here have been able to come back on their feet within a week,” McLaughlan added. “I’m glad they were able to bounce back.”
The Southeast Asian market will continue to sell its goods to the people of Philadelphia in FDR Park every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 31.
A link to the market’s relief fundraiser is available on its website.
Saturdays just got more interesting.
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