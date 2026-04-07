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A popular cultural and food-forward market is back in action in South Philadelphia.

The Southeast Asian Market reopened this past weekend at FDR Park. Founded by refugees and immigrants in the 1980s, it features dozens of vendors of Lao, Thai, Vietnamese, Cambodian and Indonesian backgrounds selling snacks, meals, produce, clothing, jewelry and other goods.

The open-air market sees hundreds of attendees on any given day, reveling in the options of papaya salad, meat skewers, sugarcane juice, fresh fruit, chicken lemongrass cheesesteaks, sarongs, trinkets and more.

It is open most Saturdays and Sundays, except for a few noteworthy days, and will move locations within Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park halfway through the 2026 season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the market’s hours and days of operation, as well as how it came to be a South Philly institution.