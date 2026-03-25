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A Philadelphia judge denied a request from a group of residents to halt major renovations to FDR Park in South Philadelphia.

The residents appealed the order from Court of Common Pleas Judge Sheila Woods-Skipper to Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court on Tuesday.

The city and nonprofit Fairmount Park Conservancy are implementing a $250 million plan to install a dozen new artificial turf athletic fields, new baseball fields, tennis and basketball courts, a new welcome center, and new tidal wetlands at the park.

The city and conservancy say these changes are needed to solve flooding problems at the park and provide badly needed access to quality athletic fields.

Eleven residents of South Philadelphia filed a lawsuit in 2024, arguing that these renovations would “radically change and undermine the purpose of FDR Park” by installing artificial turf fields where natural vegetation once stood and, in some cases, charging fees to play on the fields. The residents’ lawyer, Sam Stretton, argued the city should have secured approval for the changes from Philadelphia Orphans’ Court and City Council.

The residents’ criticism centered around the city clear-cutting trees to make way for the turf fields, which they argue will degrade the environment and pose a risk to human health.

The city’s lawyers argued in court last month that after the renovations are done, FDR Park will remain a public park, retaining its historic mix of active and passive recreation opportunities. They said the new athletic fields will be subject to the same permitting rules that govern other city parks.

In her opinion denying the residents’ request for a preliminary injunction, Woods-Skipper wrote that most of the activity the residents object to has already occurred, and the remaining phases of the project will “only endeavor to improve the Park for everyone.”