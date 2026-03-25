A judge declined to halt renovations at FDR Park. Residents opposing the plan are trying again
A Philadelphia judge wrote that most of the work the residents object to is done, and future project phases only “endeavor to improve” the park.
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A Philadelphia judge denied a request from a group of residents to halt major renovations to FDR Park in South Philadelphia.
The residents appealed the order from Court of Common Pleas Judge Sheila Woods-Skipper to Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court on Tuesday.
The city and nonprofit Fairmount Park Conservancy are implementing a $250 million plan to install a dozen new artificial turf athletic fields, new baseball fields, tennis and basketball courts, a new welcome center, and new tidal wetlands at the park.
The city and conservancy say these changes are needed to solve flooding problems at the park and provide badly needed access to quality athletic fields.
Eleven residents of South Philadelphia filed a lawsuit in 2024, arguing that these renovations would “radically change and undermine the purpose of FDR Park” by installing artificial turf fields where natural vegetation once stood and, in some cases, charging fees to play on the fields. The residents’ lawyer, Sam Stretton, argued the city should have secured approval for the changes from Philadelphia Orphans’ Court and City Council.
The residents’ criticism centered around the city clear-cutting trees to make way for the turf fields, which they argue will degrade the environment and pose a risk to human health.
The city’s lawyers argued in court last month that after the renovations are done, FDR Park will remain a public park, retaining its historic mix of active and passive recreation opportunities. They said the new athletic fields will be subject to the same permitting rules that govern other city parks.
In her opinion denying the residents’ request for a preliminary injunction, Woods-Skipper wrote that most of the activity the residents object to has already occurred, and the remaining phases of the project will “only endeavor to improve the Park for everyone.”
In 2022, the Philadelphia International Airport cleared dozens of acres of trees and vegetation in FDR Park to make way for the tidal wetland. The conservancy cleared 48 large, healthy trees in 2024 on a former golf course area slotted for sports fields and courts.
Some of the renovations are already complete, including a destination playground, gateway plaza, 33-acre tidal wetland and the Welcome Center.
A spokesperson for the conservancy said last month that construction was underway on a fitness area, a path, basketball courts and a multipurpose turf athletic field with stormwater infrastructure. Future work planned at the park includes planting 7,000 native trees, creating a pollinator meadow, restoring a creek and constructing more wetlands.
Woods-Skipper wrote in her opinion that the residents are “not likely to prevail on the merits” of their case, and that granting an injunction would “adversely affect the public interest” by delaying access to sports fields.
“We are pleased by Friday’s court order,” said Ra’Chelle Rogers, a spokesperson for Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, in a written statement. “While the FDR Park litigation remains pending, the City is confident that the Master Plan is the best way forward for the Park’s ecological resilience and functionality.”
Rich Garella, the South Philadelphia resident leading the case, said he and the other residents are appealing to state court because they feel they are unlikely to get a “fair hearing” in Philadelphia.
“Commonwealth Court has shown a much better appreciation of the value of our natural environment and the role of the Pennsylvania Environmental Rights Amendment,” he said in a written statement, referring to one of the laws cited in the case. “If the City of Philadelphia can turn natural lands into a commercial sports complex without even getting court permission, then no parkland in the state is safe from development.”
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