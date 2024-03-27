Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

The Fairmount Park Conservancy can proceed in clearing 48 healthy, large trees at FDR Park in South Philly, to make way for several sports fields and courts.

The Philadelphia Zoning Board of Adjustment granted the nonprofit a special exception to remove heritage trees from the property in order to move forward with part of the $250 million renovation of the park that started in 2022.

“The restoration of the park represents a significant public investment that will enable the majority of the park’s 348 acres to return to nature as lakes, wetlands, meadows and nature trails,” said Meredith Trego, a lawyer representing the Fairmount Park Conservancy to the zoning board, during a hearing last month. “The removal of these 48 trees is necessary to bring … the picnic and play phase into fruition.”

During Wednesday’s hearing, Zoning Board of Appeals members William Bergman, Ismail Shahid, Thomas Holloman and James Snell unanimously voted to approve the special exception without discussion.

Their decision comes after close to a dozen South Philly residents filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the renovation, arguing it would radically change the park and require City Council and court approval.

The phase of the project in question will build two picnic areas, a playground, five multi-purpose turf playing fields, four baseball fields, four basketball courts, tennis or pickleball courts and parking. It’s part of a bigger project that will include a new welcome center, field house, playgrounds, nature trails and a tidal wetland.

The planning commission recommended the ZBA approve the special exception for removal of the 48 heritage trees because the conservancy has shown that the proposed project “cannot be practically redesigned to protect the heritage trees,” a commission representative told ZBA members last week.

In addition to the 48 healthy heritage trees, the conservancy plans to cut down 16 heritage trees deemed “dead, damaged, or diseased” and over 375 smaller trees. The nonprofit will replace these with more than 1,000 saplings that are 2.5 inches in diameter.

The proposal has sparked significant opposition.

“If you saw the gorgeous trees that are to be killed because of this application, you would vote against it as we have,” Barbara Capozzi, co-chair of the board of Friends of FDR Park and longtime president of the Packer Park Civic Association, told the ZBA during a virtual hearing last week.