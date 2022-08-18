Revised FDR park plan includes more nature, no golf

Officials said the change came after First Tee, the former concessionaire at the park, left to pursue other projects in the city; the park’s Bellaire Mansion received a historic designation requiring larger landscaping buffer; and an ecological audit of the site identified existing and possible future high-quality habitats.

“This gives us an opportunity to move parts of the plan around so that we can minimize conflict and maximize areas of potential habitat creation,” McCarthy said.

When the $250 million makeover is finished, FDR park will include dozens of athletic fields and courts, miles of trails, a “great lawn” for celebrations and picnics, a destination playground, and a kayak and canoe launch.

Some Philadelphians have criticized the plan because it would build athletic fields on an abandoned golf course that has grown into what some park goers see as a “magical” natural meadow. Renderings provided by city and Fairmount Park Conservancy officials show in the new design that part of the former golf course would become forested wetland and a hill.

The park’s physical transformation officially began this spring with the groundbreaking of a new welcome center, which will turn the park’s historic guardhouse and stables into public restrooms, a cafe, an event space, and an equipment rental area.

The upcoming “nature phase” of the renovation will start with a 33-acre coastal forested wetland in the southwestern corner of the park that breaks ground soon.

For the first time since the park was built in 1914, officials say, the southwestern corner of the park will be a native ecosystem.

“This area has very much wanted to turn back into a marsh,” said Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell. “We wanted to create a park there. But Mother Nature wants it to remain a marsh.”