A car exhaust and a bean bag chair were some of the unusual pieces of discarded junk found across Delaware’s shores this year during the state’s annual Coastal Cleanup.

Volunteers removed 5,121 pounds of trash from shorelines, wetlands and waterways last month during the event hosted by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

Environmental regulators say they’re concerned by the thousands of cigarette butts, food wrappers and bottle caps that litter Delaware’s beaches and state parks each year.

“Any waste that gets pulled out of the ocean, out of these waterways, the beaches, affects the marine life and the life on land, as well for animals, as well as that ecosystem,” said Alyssa Imprescia, a community relations coordinator at DNREC.

Around 100 billion plastic beverage containers are sold in the United States each year — much of which ends up in landfills and waterways. Plastic doesn’t decompose and can remain in the environment forever, harming marine ecosystems. Much of it breaks into tiny pieces known as microplastics, which are known to impact animal and human health.