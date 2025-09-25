This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency this week finalized new water quality standards that aim to protect the federally endangered Atlantic sturgeon, as well as other fish in a portion of the Delaware River.

The announcement comes more than a year after the protections were first proposed, and after environmentalists took legal action to speed up the process. The new rule is a welcome surprise to some advocates as President Donald Trump’s administration rolls back Biden-era environmental protections.

Some fish traveling the river between Philadelphia, South Jersey and Wilmington struggle to survive and thrive due to low dissolved oxygen levels caused by ammonia discharges from wastewater facilities.

This urban stretch of the Delaware River is the only section of the region’s waterways that were not fully protective of aquatic life, according to the EPA, and oxygen level criteria did not meet Clean Water Act standards.

“Clean and safe water is a key component of ‘Powering the Great American Comeback,’” said EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin in a statement. “It supports healthy children and adults, and it powers American manufacturing and commerce, including commercial fishing and recreation economies.”

Environmental groups and scientists have called for improved fish protections in the Delaware River for more than a decade, voicing concerns about the federally endangered Atlantic sturgeon. These monumental fish that predate the dinosaurs once thrived in the Philadelphia region, but are now threatened by habitat loss, dams, vessel strikes and poor water quality.

The EPA said the new standards, which have not been updated in 50 years, will improve water quality to support the reproduction and growth of sturgeon, striped bass and shad. In turn, the new rules will bolster commercial and recreational fishing, the agency said.

“By improving water quality in the Delaware River, EPA’s final rule will help protect this vital water resource while supporting fish populations and strengthening economic opportunity for Americans living and working in the mid-Atlantic,” Zeldin said.