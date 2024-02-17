Watershed

‘Long Live Sturgeon!’: WHYY, Academy of Natural Sciences host discussion on endangered fish

Scientists discussed the importance of protecting endangered species during an event hosted by WHYY and the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University.

Listen 1:21
sturgeon

An Atlantic sturgeon preserved more than 100 years ago with straw and creosote is part of the collection of the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A small crowd gathered inside a gallery at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University to learn more about ancient fish found in the Delaware River.

Small children oohed and ahhed as the Academy’s fish collection manager Mark Sabaj showed them a 5.5 ft. Atlantic sturgeon, preserved for more than 100 years.

“You can touch it, it won’t bite,” Sabaj said to one of his captive young audience members.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
Showing a tiny sturgeon to a child
Mark Sabaj, collection manager of fish at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, holds out a tiny sturgeon for 4-year-old Addison Porvaznik, during the ”Long Live Sturgeon” event at the Academy. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

The Atlantic sturgeon have been around for 70 million years — predating the dinosaurs. These monumental fish with shark-like fins even survived the Chicxulub asteroid, which caused the great extinction event at the end of the Cretaceous Period.

But the species has become endangered — threatened by habitat loss, dams, poor water quality and vessel strikes. In the Delaware River, there are only about 200 estimated sturgeon left.

Researchers joined WHYY’s Maiken Scott on Thursday evening to discuss more than 50 years of the Endangered Species Act. The speakers highlighted the importance of researching and protecting the sturgeon, and other vulnerable species.

“Atlantic sturgeon, and sturgeons generally, are a good, unfortunately, poster child for the endangered species designation,” said guest speaker Eric Hilton, a marine science professor at  William & Mary. “What I hope to pass on is that there are things that we can do in our daily lives to help conserve the habitats, conserve populations, and move on from there.”

panel discussion
Maiken Scott (left), host of WHYY’s The Pulse, moderates a panel of fish experts at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University. They are (from right) Dewayne Fox, fisheries professor at Delaware State University, Dave Keller, fisheries section leader at the Academy, Eric Hilton, fish zoologist from the Virginia Institute of Marine Science, and Mariangeles Arce, executive director for the Center for Systematic Biology and Evolution at the Academy. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

The 14-foot-long fish was found in as many as 38 rivers throughout eastern North America for millions of years, including in the Delaware River.

However, their numbers diminished drastically following the caviar rush in the late 1800s. At one time, the Delaware River was the largest producer of sturgeon in the world and supplied the global demand for the delicacy.

The species, which can weigh up to 800 pounds, have since been impacted by poor water quality and vessel strikes.

Related Content

Dredging has had a major impact on fish populations, said Dewayne Fox, a fisheries professor at Delaware State University. Deepening waterways can help a river become passable for larger cargo vessels — but sturgeon are often killed by propellers, he said.

In the Philadelphia region, sturgeon spawn in the middle of where shipping activities occur, Fox said.

“We have to have commerce. But I would argue we should also give these things a chance too,” he said during the panel discussion.

Mark Sabaj
Mark Sabaj, collection manager of fish at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, educates visitors about the Atlantic sturgeon using touchable specimens from the collection. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

The habitats of sturgeon and other fish species are also impacted by sediment pollution caused by deforestation and agricultural practices. Ammonia discharged into the river from wastewater facilities can also reduce oxygen levels in the water, making it difficult for fish to survive.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently proposed federal water quality standards for the first time to determine the levels of oxygen fish need to flourish along 38 miles of the Delaware River. Fox said the EPA announcement is one example highlighting the benefits of the Endangered Species Act.

Mark Sabaj
Mark Sabaj, collection manager of fish at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, pulls a preserved sturgeon from its jar so that visitors can get a better look. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

The scientists said they hope the general public in attendance at Thursday night’s event gain a greater understanding of endangered species, and how human’s actions can impact species survival.

“The idea of today was creating that awareness about what’s going on, not just with the sturgeon, but with other species … and that our actions to a certain degree affect this environment. And, because of that, the species as well,” said Mariangeles Arce H., executive director of the Center for Systematic Biology and Evolution at the Academy.

Mark Sabaj
Mark Sabaj, collection manager of fish at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, holds up the skull of a paddlefish, a relative of the Atlantic sturgeon. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

David Keller, head of fisheries at the Academy, said he’s optimistic about the future and believes there are several technologies on the horizon that can help scientists and policymakers solve some of these problems.

“We’ve made a lot of progress, but there is still a lot to be done, and there’s still a lot that can be done,” he said. “We want to make sure that we’re not adding to the endangered species list, but doing things to help take them off that list.”

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Part of the series

The sun sets behind the docks at the Riverside Yacht Club on the Delaware River in Tinicum. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Watershed

Preserving Our Water: How we use our Delaware Watershed.

The project is funded by The William Penn Foundation.

View the series

You may also like

About Zoë Read

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate