‘Long Live Sturgeon!’: WHYY, Academy of Natural Sciences host discussion on endangered fish

A small crowd gathered inside a gallery at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University to learn more about ancient fish found in the Delaware River.

Small children oohed and ahhed as the Academy’s fish collection manager Mark Sabaj showed them a 5.5 ft. Atlantic sturgeon, preserved for more than 100 years.

“You can touch it, it won’t bite,” Sabaj said to one of his captive young audience members.

The Atlantic sturgeon have been around for 70 million years — predating the dinosaurs. These monumental fish with shark-like fins even survived the Chicxulub asteroid, which caused the great extinction event at the end of the Cretaceous Period.

But the species has become endangered — threatened by habitat loss, dams, poor water quality and vessel strikes. In the Delaware River, there are only about 200 estimated sturgeon left.

Researchers joined WHYY’s Maiken Scott on Thursday evening to discuss more than 50 years of the Endangered Species Act. The speakers highlighted the importance of researching and protecting the sturgeon, and other vulnerable species.

“Atlantic sturgeon, and sturgeons generally, are a good, unfortunately, poster child for the endangered species designation,” said guest speaker Eric Hilton, a marine science professor at William & Mary. “What I hope to pass on is that there are things that we can do in our daily lives to help conserve the habitats, conserve populations, and move on from there.”

The 14-foot-long fish was found in as many as 38 rivers throughout eastern North America for millions of years, including in the Delaware River.

However, their numbers diminished drastically following the caviar rush in the late 1800s. At one time, the Delaware River was the largest producer of sturgeon in the world and supplied the global demand for the delicacy.

The species, which can weigh up to 800 pounds, have since been impacted by poor water quality and vessel strikes.