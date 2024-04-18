Drexel University is phasing out herbicides, pesticides on campus grounds

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Weed killers prevent unwanted plants like crabgrass and dandelions from invading lawns.

However, the chemicals found in such products can impact the environment if stormwater runoff carries them to local waterways. Research has found exposure to herbicides and pesticides may cause serious illnesses, including some cancers, among humans and animals.

So, Drexel University’s groundskeepers will replace the synthetic chemicals with organic fertilizers campus-wide, after a group of students voiced concern about the use of weed killers.

The decision was made following the success of a grant-funded pilot program using safer alternatives at the university’s Drexel Park.

“With synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, and especially synthetic herbicides, there are risks that are just not entirely necessary, especially when there is such a great alternative available, which is organic turf care,” said Kacy Gao, a third-year student who helped advocate for the change. “I would hope that residents… just enjoy this space recreationally, knowing that it is not treated with synthetic herbicides.”

The students partnered with environmental groups Toxic Free Philly and Re:wild Your Campus, which have been calling for institutions and governments to reduce pesticide and herbicide use.