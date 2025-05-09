From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

​​Science historians Sara Ray and Erin McLeary both have long histories with the Mütter Museum, Philadelphia’s famous medical history museum that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors every year. Now they are in charge as senior directors, after the departure of former Executive Director Kate Quinn in April.

In the late 1990s, McLeary interned at the museum under Gretchen Worden, the director who turned the museum into a renowned tourist destination, including going on “Late Night with David Letterman.” McLeary later wrote a doctoral dissertation on the history of medical museums in the U.S. and how people became specimens in those institutions.

Ray saw a child mummy in a glass case at Chicago’s Field Museum of Natural History, and had a lot of questions about how that became an object in a museum. She started a doctoral program in history of science at the University of Pennsylvania in 2014, and “my first stop was to walk across the bridge, walk into the Mütter and ask how to become a volunteer docent.”

Ray and McLeary are taking charge of the museum after two tumultuous years: Quinn sparked controversy when she was still executive director by suddenly removing all online exhibits and videos in the name of an ethical review; a relatively new CEO resigned just a little more than two years into her tenure; and a few living donors became so upset they asked for their donations back.

Dr. Larry Kaiser, now CEO of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia, which runs the museum, said in an earlier interview that Ray and McLeary are both “incredibly talented” and “have great ideas as to how we can continue to provide the context of education that many of these exhibits really do require.”

Ray said that ever since she started giving tours of the museum as a volunteer in 2014, her favorite thing to do is listen to what people are talking about as they go through the exhibits. She said people are often struck by how they can look at a body part that’s not usually visible, like a brain or a heart, and how bodies can look different than their own.

“The thing that I always say to people is that having a body is the only thing that all humans, past and present, across geographies, cross cultures, it’s the only thing that we all have in common,” Ray said. “The level of anatomical diversity that you see in the museum is not because the past was some … uniquely … mysterious time where people were just walking around in bodies that seemed completely unfathomable to us. That level of bodily variation still exists. It’s just that medicine has changed.”