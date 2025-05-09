Delaware school snatches Envirothon title, beating 22 year reigning champs

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Keith Schmid felt the pressure as he competed at Delaware Envirothon, even after hours spent memorizing the scientific names of trees and identifying leaves.

This was the first time the sophomore at Odessa High School competed at the event — and the rookie didn’t want to make any mistakes that could cost his team their first victory.

“I know these guys watched me shake like there was no tomorrow,” Keith recalls.

Envirothon is an environmental science competition that tests high school students’ knowledge of several disciplines, such as aquatic ecology, forestry, and soil and land use.

Teams of five must deliver oral presentations, complete written exams and tackle hands-on challenges in nature, such as measuring tree density. Envirothon not only develops teens’ critical thinking and leadership skills, but also molds them into environmental stewards.

Keith understood that a win for Odessa would be a challenge. The Charter School of Wilmington has dominated the competition for 22 years straight, advancing to the National Conservation Foundation’s international Envirothon each year.

But Odessa was determined to end the winning streak that spanned more than two decades.

Keith recalls waiting anxiously with his teammates under a tent at Blackbird State Forest in Smyrna last month as event organizers announced the results one by one.

“And then the first place team was getting ready to be announced, and it was either going to be us, or we flunked,” he said. “And everybody screamed and jumped the second that we heard ‘Odessa.’”