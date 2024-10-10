The 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law put $5 billion toward grants and rebates for school districts to purchase electric school buses. This spring, 11 New Jersey districts got federal rebates to purchase close to 70 electric buses. The School District of Philadelphia’s $7.9 million federal grant and $8.9 million rebate will pay for a total of 45 buses, the EPA said.

The separate New Jersey state grants announced last week will cover 48 buses and charging infrastructure at 14 schools and districts in New Jersey. They’re the first round from the state’s electric school bus grant program, created in 2022, which will distribute up to $45 million over three years.

The new buses will be a tiny drop in the bucket. Currently, more than 99% of the 21,700 school buses registered in New Jersey run on fossil fuels, according to the state. As of June, there were around two dozen electric school buses operating in the state.

Similarly, the School District of Philadelphia owns over 300 school buses, and currently, 20 of them are electric, according to district officials. The district bought its first electric buses in 2021, when it set a goal of replacing 4% of its diesel buses with electric each year, eventually owning a larger fleet that’s 20% electric. The district also contracts with bus companies that transport students to school.

One goal of bus electrification is to reduce schools’ contribution to climate change.

Transportation releases more than a third of New Jersey’s total emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gasses, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. While electric buses release no pollution from tailpipes, the electricity needed to power them can contribute to climate change if it’s made using fossil fuels.

A more immediate goal of school bus electrification is to make getting to school a healthier experience for kids. Diesel exhaust contains toxic chemicals and tiny particles that can worsen lung conditions, cause asthma attacks and even exacerbate heart problems.

“In Philadelphia, kids have three times greater asthma rates than the rest of the country,” said EPA Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “So that is an immediate health impact that we’re going to make by putting these buses on the street.”

Ortiz visited Lamberton Elementary school in West Philadelphia Wednesday to announce the funding, and said he visited classrooms where up to 80% of children raised their hands when asked how many of them have asthma.

Lamberton Principal Andrea Surratt said because of this, the school is excited to be on an electric school bus route.

“The clean school bus program is poised to have a direct impact on the climate, and by extension, the physical health and safety of our young people,” she said.