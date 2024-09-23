SEPTA to try out hydrogen fuel cell buses as early as this fall

The issue of safety

While the goal of the hydrogen bus pilot project is to clean up SEPTA’s fleet, it’s drawn criticism from the environmental advocacy organization Delaware Riverkeeper Network over concerns about transparency, safety and greenwashing.

Tracy Carluccio, the organization’s deputy director, argues the project is being launched without adequate public input. SEPTA officials held one community engagement event about the pilot in the spring near the Midvale Depot, but Dunston admitted turnout was small.

Carluccio also worries the buses will not be truly zero-emission, since one of the sources of electricity that Plug Power uses to make its hydrogen is hydroelectric power, which is considered renewable and zero-emission by the EPA but can release greenhouse gasses when it involves reservoirs. Plug Power describes its hydrogen as “green” and did not respond to questions from WHYY. According to its website, the company also uses wind and solar energy to power its hydrogen production.

Hydrogen is famously explosive and leaks easily. The gas is colorless and odorless, and its flames can be nearly invisible in daylight. Carluccio worries hydrogen being trucked to, stored and handled at the Midvale Depot in Nicetown could endanger nearby residents.

“We don’t believe that SEPTA has proven that this is safe for the community, and they certainly have not shared that information publicly,” Carluccio said.

SEPTA says it is ensuring the safety of its workers and the communities in which it operates. Employees will receive “extensive on-site safety training” from Plug Power around safe usage of the fuel, and the transit authority is following all applicable codes, including National Fire Protection Association codes, the International Fire Code and OSHA and U.S. Department of Transportation regulations, said spokesperson John Golden.

SEPTA spent roughly $500,000 on a temporary maintenance bay at the Midvale Depot with hydrogen sensors and special ventilation systems. It also plans to upgrade the site’s permanent maintenance depot with ventilation and fire protection to accommodate hydrogen fuel cell buses.

Lipman said the applicable hydrogen safety codes are now “very well-developed,” and as long as SEPTA follows them, neighbors don’t need to be particularly concerned about the presence of hydrogen at the Midvale Depot.

“I don’t think they should be any more concerned than if it was a large diesel storage tank, which also has safety issues,” he said. “They just need to be managed.”