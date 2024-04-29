This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

On the campus of a former DuPont facility in Newark, Delaware, a group of researchers are working to create what they say is key to solving the world’s climate crisis — an affordable way to make hydrogen using renewable energy.

“It’s not a question of technical feasibility. It is a question of figuring out what is the lowest cost to produce that hydrogen,” said Balsu Lakshmanan, chief technology officer for the start-up Versogen. “We are displacing bad hydrogen with good hydrogen.”

The world is full of what he referred to as “bad hydrogen.” Nearly all the hydrogen used today is made with natural gas, in a process known as “steam methane reformation,” or through coal using gasification. And while hydrogen burns clean when used in fuel cell cars, trucks and buses — emitting only water vapor — climate warming gasses like carbon dioxide are released during hydrogen production.

Ten million metric tons of hydrogen are produced in the U.S. every year. More than 1,600 miles of pipeline transports it — primarily in the Gulf Coast.

The bulk of the hydrogen is not used to power vehicles but as part of oil refining, including those in the Philadelphia region. It’s also used to help feed us all — it’s used to make ammonia, a key ingredient in fertilizer.

The process to make hydrogen using renewables is simple enough. A machine called an electrolyzer zaps water with electricity, splitting the water molecules into their elements, oxygen and hydrogen. Versogen’s electrolyzer would be the size of a tractor trailer, and could be placed by a solar array or offshore wind farm, according to Lakshmanan.

Electrolyzers aren’t new: The first electrolyzers generated hydrogen more than 200 years ago.

But they’re not cheap, said Yushan Yan, founder and CEO of Versogen and the Henry Belin du Pont Chair of chemical and biomolecular engineering at the University of Delaware.

Right now, it’s five times more expensive to make clean hydrogen than it is to make dirty hydrogen using coal or natural gas. Of course, that does not factor in any of the environmental or health costs associated with burning fossil fuels.

“Natural gas came along, and the production of hydrogen was so much cheaper,” said Yan. “So we went for that, and we tolerated the emissions associated with natural gas. And you would say, ‘Why didn’t we use electrolyzers?’ Because at the time they were very expensive, and they are still very expensive today. So that’s the problem we are trying to solve.”

The Department of Energy has a goal to get the direct cost of green hydrogen down to $1 per kilogram of hydrogen by 2031, compared to $4.5 to $12 per kilogram today.