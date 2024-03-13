Cheers and jeers: Environmentalists clash with Gov. Shapiro at hydrogen energy meeting in Northeast Philly

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Cheers and jeers erupted during a speech by Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro Monday, who was in town to promote hydrogen energy at a public meeting at the Steamfitters Local 420 union hall in Northeast Philadelphia.

Shapiro began by praising Steamfitters’ president, Jim Snell, for “creating clean energy opportunities.” Snell is part of a group that includes business leaders and academics behind the Mid-Atlantic Clean Hydrogen, or MACH2 hydrogen hub plan, one of seven proposals the Department of Energy chose to curb climate emissions from heavy industry such as steelmaking, cement and fertilizer. Hydrogen only emits water vapor when burned as fuel, but the bulk of it is currently produced using fossil fuels.

“We are all in when it comes to the hydrogen hubs here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” said Shapiro, which generated applause from the crowd of more than 100 union members and fossil fuel executives.

But moments into Shapiro’s speech, the Delaware Riverkeeper Network’s Maya van Rossum stood and began shouting. Van Rossum objected to the public meeting’s location at the union hall in the far Northeast, saying it was difficult to reach. The Riverkeeper and a list of other environmental groups sent a letter to the MACH2 organizers last month asking to change the venue to a place that would be more accessible to the public and more welcoming to those who opposed the plan.

“If they are going to try to show the Department of Energy that MACH2 is engaging the public they’re going in the opposite direction,” said the Riverkeeper’s Tracy Carluccio ahead of the meeting. “We need information first. We need to be informed to ask an informed question. Where are these components? Are there new pipelines, a compressor station, hydrogen storage?”

During the meeting, van Rossum said public meetings should be held in a neutral location, like a library, rather than a union headquarters that stands to gain federal funds.

As security began to surround Van Rossum, she continued, “I’d like the Governor to please answer the question.” Union members shouted back to “sit down” and “shut up.” Soon, both environmentalists and union members were shouting “shame, shame, shame.”

“Yelling and shouting accomplishes nothing,” said Shapiro, who went on to finish his speech during the commotion and then quickly left.

The purpose of the meeting was to provide more details about what a hydrogen hub for the region would look like. The proposal is backed by $750 million in federal funds from the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which includes funds for what the Department of Energy says needs to be meaningful public engagement, acknowledging the legacy of polluting industries on poor and marginalized communities, with the goal of not repeating similar destruction. Several speakers emphasized that the process is in its early stages. Currently, the group is still in negotiations with the Department of Energy over the governing structure of the MACH2.

If the DOE puts its final stamp of approval on the project, the first phase would include 18 months of community engagement, said MACH2 Chair Colin O’Mara, who is also the CEO of the National Wildlife Federation. The hydrogen hubs must comply with the Biden Administration’s Justice40 Initiative, which requires 40% of the funds to benefit disadvantaged communities.