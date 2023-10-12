President Biden to announce funding for a regional ‘clean energy’ hydrogen hub

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

The Mid-Atlantic Clean Hydrogen Hub (MACH2) for Southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey, and Delaware has secured $750 million in federal funding, according to a Reuters report. A second planned hub for western Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia, called the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2), is also on the list of projects funded by the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure bill, which included $7 billion for six to 10 hydrogen projects across the country.

President Joe Biden plans to announce more details in Philadelphia on Friday.

A “hydrogen hub” includes a consortium of companies that would produce, process, and use hydrogen as an alternative to climate-polluting fossil fuels. Hydrogen’s only byproduct when used as a fuel is water, but the production of hydrogen often uses fossil fuels to one degree or another. A color-coded nomenclature defines just how “clean” it is.