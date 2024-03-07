This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Climate activists say it’s time for PECO to add more renewables to its mix of sources that generate electricity for customers in southeast Pennsylvania, arguing that the price of solar and wind has come down far enough to make it a win-win for ratepayers and the environment.

“We want PECO to step up to the plate and do the right thing and get more of these long-term contracts that will bring in more renewable energy,” said Wendy Greenspan, with the activist group POWER Interfaith.

PECO is required every four years to submit its power purchasing plan to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission. Known as the default service program, it details the utility’s procurement, implementation and contingency plans for generating electricity. About 77% of ratepayers in PECO’s service area opt for “default” service as opposed to signing up with an alternative provider.

PECO’s petition for approval of its default service program before the PUC is essentially the only opportunity for the public to weigh in on the amount of renewables the utility uses as part of its mix. The current default service program expires at the end of May 2025.