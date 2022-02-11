Philadelphia’s freeze of residential water shutoffs during the coronavirus pandemic has been extended until June 30, the city announced on Thursday.

The move is aimed to give more time for customers who are struggling to pay their utilities to apply for assistance.

The Philadelphia Water Department has partnering with PECO, Philadelphia Gas Works, and community organizations to host a series of virtual utility fairs on Wednesday evenings in February and March from 4–8 p.m. and select Saturdays from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. to help customers get started with the paperwork for the applications.