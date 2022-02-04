‘Everyone should have heat’: Interfaith leaders allege PGW left vulnerable families in the cold

Barnes said as soon as PGW is notified that a customer has been approved for a LIHEAP grant, the utility reaches out to the customer to schedule a time for service restoration — during which the customer needs to be home.

“Our aim is always to provide service no matter the season but especially during the winter,” Barnes said.

Ballenger and members of POWER want a guarantee from PGW that the utility will not delay reconnection for LIHEAP crisis grant recipients.

“Really, our focus is on what’s going to happen in the coming months when PGW starts, again, sending out termination notices,” Ballenger said.

Advocates also want more answers from PGW about the state of utility shut-offs. Linda Clark, a member of POWER, cites a Public Utility Commission report showing that by December of last year, PGW customers experienced 15,000 disconnections, but just over 10,000 reconnections.

“What happened to those [roughly 5,000] people?” Clark asked. “Did they make a lot more money and be able to afford their heat again, or what happened? We don’t know, and we think that PGW should give us those numbers and explain what’s going on.”

Councilmember Helen Gym, who attended Thursday’s vigil, said her office is in contact with PGW over the issue, and that those conversations are “still evolving.” She echoed advocates’ calls for more transparency.

“This is an important issue, and I think that PGW could easily clarify the situation,” she said. “So we’re urging them to do so.”