‘This is momentous’: Philly to guarantee lawyers for some renters facing eviction

“We know that when tenants go to court without an attorney, they are more likely to sign agreements that they can’t necessarily keep because they don’t know that they have the option to negotiate a better agreement,” Garland said. “We know that the outcomes, if they try the case in front of a judge, are not as good because they’re not attorneys. They don’t necessarily know what legal arguments to raise.”

For now, the program will only operate in two ZIP codes: 19121 in North Philadelphia and 19139 in West Philadelphia. They were selected because they each logged hundreds more evictions than the average ZIP code in 2018 and 2019 and have family poverty rates that are nearly double the citywide ZIP code average, according to a report published by the Reinvestment Fund in conjunction with the city.

If they meet the program’s income requirements, residents from those sections of the city will be guaranteed a free lawyer if the dispute with their landlord cannot be resolved before becoming the subject of an eviction filing. Landlords are now required to participate in mediation through the city’s Eviction Diversion Program before they can file against their tenant for any reason, including unpaid rent.

Under the program, a single person’s annual gross income can’t exceed $24,980. The limit for a family of four is $51,500.

A lawyer helped her stay in her home

Renee Orgill is one of thousands of Philadelphians who faced the threat of eviction during the pandemic. She doesn’t know what would have happened with her eviction case if she didn’t have a lawyer in her corner to help sort things out.

“They took care of everything,” said Orgill, a grant writer who lives in West Philadelphia with her fiance and 8-year-old son.

CLS, one of four legal aid groups participating in the program, became involved shortly after the pandemic started in 2020. Orgill’s and her fiance’s hours were cut after their jobs went virtual, causing them to fall behind on rent. They soon owed roughly $2,000, just over three months’ worth of partial payments.

Her landlord filed for an eviction.