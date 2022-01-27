Westpark residents say they want to remain in West Philly after towers emptied

The Philadelphia Housing Authority needs to find new homes for more than 300 of its residents, so it can redevelop Westpark Apartments, the agency’s only remaining high-rise complex in West Philadelphia.

Amid an affordable housing crisis, PHA President Kelvin Jeremiah said the task will be challenging, but not impossible. He expects the relocation process, which has already begun, to take another roughly 90 days — the same amount of time the authority hopes it will take to finalize a master plan for the nearly 12-acre site near 44th and Market streets in a gentrifying section of West Powelton near Drexel University.

“We have the requisite experience doing that,” Jeremiah said in an interview.

PHA does not have enough traditional housing units in its portfolio to relocate Westpark’s 327 residents. To make up the difference, the agency will rely on the federal government’s Housing Choice Voucher Program, which enables people to rent an apartment on the private market, but only pay 30% of their adjusted gross income each month. PHA covers the rest. Jeremiah said agency staff will meet with residents to assess their relocation needs, but the agency can’t promise residents will be able to remain in the same school catchments or retain access to the same level of transit service for commutes. In West Philadelphia, there is a documented shortage of affordable and subsidized units already and advocates have long said that there aren’t enough landlords who accept vouchers.

But landlords accept the federal vouchers across the country, meaning some Westpark residents can opt to use their voucher to move outside of Philadelphia. Either way, residents will have the ability to move back to the site once construction is completed, which could take up to four years, said Jeremiah.