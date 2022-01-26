‘Badlands’ to green homes: New building rises from a former Philly drug hotspot

A new building with sustainability-minded features and 44 affordable apartments for seniors broke ground Tuesday in North Philadelphia.

Asociación Puertorriqueños en Marcha, the nonprofit behind the 730 Berks Street project, is calling it “Camino De Oro,” a nod to the area’s vibrant Latino community.

Nilda Ruiz, the president and CEO of APM, said the new housing will help longtime residents stay in the now-gentrifying area.

“Being able to keep them here allows them to be around their social network with people that are culturally competent to what they understand and the foods and the environment they are used to,” Ruiz said.

APM plans to install energy-saving features and seek certification under a National Green Building program, which Ruiz said will keep down the utility costs for the residents and guarantee them clean fresh air that doesn’t always come from the rowhouses they are currently living in.

The building will rise in an area once known as “The Badlands,” and home to some of the most pervasive drug dealing in the city, City Council President Darrell Clarke said.