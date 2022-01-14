Buttigieg touts $1.6 billion for Pa. bridges as part of Biden infrastructure bill

More than 3,000 Pennsylvania bridges in poor condition will be eligible for funding for repairs or replacement through a new federal program created by the bipartisan Infrastructure law President Biden signed late last year. U.S. Sec. of Transportation Pete Buttigeig announced the nationwide investment alongside state and local officials in Philadelphia Friday.

The new Bridge Formula Program will distribute $26.5 billion nationwide over the next five years, helping pay for replacements and repairs of up to 15,000 bridges, officials said. It’ll pour $1.6 billion into bridges in Pennsylvania.

“This has been a long time coming,” Gov. Tom Wolf said at Friday’s event. “We have a lot of roads. We have a lot of bridges, and we really need to keep building and fixing. … Bridges are the lifeline.”

Pennsylvania has over 3,000 bridges in poor condition — the second most out of any state, according to federal transportation officials.

“We have made considerable progress in improving bridge conditions in Pennsylvania overall,” said Yassmin Gramian, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. “But we have an old state with old infrastructure and around 200 of the state-owned bridges moving to the poor condition category every year.”