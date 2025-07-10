From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer could make it easier for Delawareans throughout the state to walk into a nearby store and buy recreational cannabis in the coming months with a flick of his pen.

Meyer is weighing whether to add his signature to legislation that would set state standards for where recreational marijuana stores could be located within the state’s three counties, overruling restrictive local ordinances. Opponents of the bill say it’s the role of local governments to make zoning decisions.

SB 75, sponsored by state Sen. Trey Paradee, D-Dover, would ease local government zoning restrictions on recreational cannabis facilities after some areas banned retail pot stores completely while others enacted strict limitations on site locations.

Meyer could sign the legislation, veto it or allow it to become law without his signature. He said Tuesday he’s been hearing from stakeholders, including county officials and cannabis advocates, over concerns about the issue of local control and kick-starting the legal weed industry, the opening of which has already been delayed by several months.

New Castle County Councilman Dave Carter said the bill is an unfunded mandate from state lawmakers.

“They like to pass legislation they think is popular,” he said. “It gets them votes, but they don’t like to pay for it.”

What is the state of Delaware cannabis legalization?

Lawmakers legalized recreational cannabis in 2023, creating a system for licensing cultivators, manufacturers, retailers and testing laboratories. The legislation left it to local governments to dictate where facilities could operate. The bill also created a pool of social equity licenses where people who have been negatively affected by past marijuana crime enforcement could enter the market with lower barriers to access.

Originally scheduled to open last December, Delaware Marijuana Commissioner Joshua Sanderlin recently announced the legal recreational market will open next month through medical dispensaries with conversion licenses. The state has awarded 125 adult-use recreational market licenses through a lottery system, with 30 retail stores planned throughout the state — 14 in New Castle County, 10 in Sussex County and six in Kent County.

Dispensaries with a medical marijuana conversion license can open Aug. 1. Seven conversion licenses were given to medical dispensaries so that they could sell both medical and recreational cannabis out of their existing facilities.