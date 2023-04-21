‘A long time coming’: Delaware advocates for legal weed hopeful Gov. Carney holds off on last-minute veto
If Carney doesn’t veto the bill by Saturday at midnight, it becomes law. A second bill awaiting his action would create a regulated retail market.
Unless Gov. John Carney uses his veto pen by midnight Saturday, Delawareans can soon start lighting up a joint, bong, or bowl of marijuana in private, or eating a weed gummy, without any threat of penalty.
That’s the deadline for Carney to act on a bill that would essentially legalize the possession, use, or transportation of up to an ounce of weed.
For example, should the bill become law, if you get pulled over for speeding or any other traffic violation, you could have an ounce, clearly visible in a bag, sitting on the passenger seat, and the cop can’t do a thing. No different from having an unopened six-pack of beer in the car. `
Carney can sign the bill into law, let it become law without his signature, or veto it.
The lame-duck governor, who has been a strident opponent during his six-plus years in office, vetoed the bill last year when it arrived on his desk. Lawmakers failed to override the governor, and many disheartened advocates thought it was dead, but this year it passed with what many lawmakers and supporters think is a veto-proof majority.
A companion bill to create a regulated retail market also passed. That measure would become law Wednesday at midnight unless Carney vetoes or signs it before then.
Carney’s office isn’t saying what he’ll do, and the governor himself wouldn’t tip his hand Tuesday night during a town hall in New Castle about the fiscal 2024 budget. But he did reiterate his opposition when one woman asked when Delaware would join neighbors New Jersey and Maryland and become the 22nd state to legalize weed.
Acknowledging that many in the audience support legalization, Carney nevertheless doubled down.
“You know, I’m sure, that I don’t support and that the last time I vetoed it because I just don’t think it’s good mostly, for young people, and I don’t think it’s good for our competitiveness.”
But with the clock ticking toward Saturday at midnight, Carney wouldn’t say what he’d do
“You also know that I have the bill on my desk right now as we speak,’’ he said. “I’m not going to make any news tonight.”
The governor added that he appreciated the view of legalization advocates, “I believe that I am right, but I’m not suggesting that I have the only opinion on it,’’ he said.
Carney also conceded it will eventually become legal in the state where he has lived all his life.
“I think the reality is we’ll have some enterprise here,’’ he said. “When is the question.’’
‘Going to be urging the governor to do the right thing’
Those remarks merely reaffirmed the suspicion for many supporters that he won’t be signing the legalization bill into law.
Zoe Patchell of the Cannabis Advocacy Network of Delaware said she hopes Carney realizes a veto is likely to be overridden this time, and simply does nothing, and that her nearly decade-long crusade for legalization ends with victory at midnight Saturday.
“It’s difficult to gauge, especially considering last year’s history with the veto and the change in the votes,’’ Patchell said, noting that a few lawmakers changed their ‘yes’ votes to no, killing the override effort.
“We’re just going to be watching this very closely. We’re going to be urging the governor to do the right thing. And like I said, if he can’t do the right thing, then we’ll be urging the legislature to also follow through and override that veto and do the right thing.”
Rep. Ed Osienski, the chief House sponsor whose dogged efforts to resurrect both bills this year heartened supporters, would not agree to an interview this week about Carney’s deliberations.
But last week, after the bills were sent to Carney, the Newark-area Democrat issued a statement about what he called the “long, multi-year journey” to legalize marijuana, and noted that polls have revealed widespread support for it among the public.
“We have had countless hearings, debates, stakeholder engagement, and deliberations. We have incorporated numerous suggestions and changes from interested parties – including the governor’s office – throughout this process to arrive at what I believe is the best possible plan for legalizing and regulating adult recreational marijuana,” Osienski’s statement said.
“I am hopeful that the governor will take all of this into account as he considers these bills and that he will acknowledge the desires of an overwhelming majority of Delaware residents.”
Senate Majority Whip Tizzy Lockman, a Democrat and co-sponsor from the Wilmington area, agreed.
“We passed these bills with strong majorities that are responsive to the very strong majority of our constituents that want to see these cannabis bills become law,’’ Lockman said. “They’re on the governor’s desk and pretty soon they’re not going to require his signature to become law.
“So I know that that’s something that my constituents, many of them, are looking forward to. This has been a long time coming, and the Legislature sent a clear statement of our priorities on this getting done. I’m feeling good about our prospects here.”
