Unless Gov. John Carney uses his veto pen by midnight Saturday, Delawareans can soon start lighting up a joint, bong, or bowl of marijuana in private, or eating a weed gummy, without any threat of penalty.

That’s the deadline for Carney to act on a bill that would essentially legalize the possession, use, or transportation of up to an ounce of weed.

For example, should the bill become law, if you get pulled over for speeding or any other traffic violation, you could have an ounce, clearly visible in a bag, sitting on the passenger seat, and the cop can’t do a thing. No different from having an unopened six-pack of beer in the car. `

Carney can sign the bill into law, let it become law without his signature, or veto it.

The lame-duck governor, who has been a strident opponent during his six-plus years in office, vetoed the bill last year when it arrived on his desk. Lawmakers failed to override the governor, and many disheartened advocates thought it was dead, but this year it passed with what many lawmakers and supporters think is a veto-proof majority.

A companion bill to create a regulated retail market also passed. That measure would become law Wednesday at midnight unless Carney vetoes or signs it before then.

Carney’s office isn’t saying what he’ll do, and the governor himself wouldn’t tip his hand Tuesday night during a town hall in New Castle about the fiscal 2024 budget. But he did reiterate his opposition when one woman asked when Delaware would join neighbors New Jersey and Maryland and become the 22nd state to legalize weed.

Acknowledging that many in the audience support legalization, Carney nevertheless doubled down.

“You know, I’m sure, that I don’t support and that the last time I vetoed it because I just don’t think it’s good mostly, for young people, and I don’t think it’s good for our competitiveness.”

But with the clock ticking toward Saturday at midnight, Carney wouldn’t say what he’d do

“You also know that I have the bill on my desk right now as we speak,’’ he said. “I’m not going to make any news tonight.”

The governor added that he appreciated the view of legalization advocates, “I believe that I am right, but I’m not suggesting that I have the only opinion on it,’’ he said.

Carney also conceded it will eventually become legal in the state where he has lived all his life.

“I think the reality is we’ll have some enterprise here,’’ he said. “When is the question.’’

‘Going to be urging the governor to do the right thing’

Those remarks merely reaffirmed the suspicion for many supporters that he won’t be signing the legalization bill into law.