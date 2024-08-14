Watch live: Delaware candidates for governor debate at 7 p.m. ahead of Sept. 10 primary
Both Democratic and Republican candidates will meet Wednesday evening in a forum hosted by the Delaware Journalism Collaborative.
Three Democrats and two Republicans running to replace Delaware Gov. John Carney will meet up at the Dover Library on Wednesday for a debate hosted by the Delaware Journalism Collaborative. Tonight’s debate will start at 7 p.m. and is scheduled to run for 90 minutes.
The DJC is made up of 23 independent newsrooms and community organizations throughout Delaware, including WHYY News.
The debate will feature five candidates who’ve committed to participate, including Democrats Bethany Hall-Long, Matt Meyer and Collin O’Mara, and Republicans Mike Ramone and Bobby Williamson.
The debate will be streamed live on YouTube in English and in Spanish.
Candidates running for Delaware’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives will meet for a debate hosted by the DJC on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Wilmington Public Library.
Due to size restrictions, in-person attendance at both debates is by invitation only.
