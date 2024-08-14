What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Three Democrats and two Republicans running to replace Delaware Gov. John Carney will meet up at the Dover Library on Wednesday for a debate hosted by the Delaware Journalism Collaborative. Tonight’s debate will start at 7 p.m. and is scheduled to run for 90 minutes.

The DJC is made up of 23 independent newsrooms and community organizations throughout Delaware, including WHYY News.

The debate will feature five candidates who’ve committed to participate, including Democrats Bethany Hall-Long, Matt Meyer and Collin O’Mara, and Republicans Mike Ramone and Bobby Williamson.