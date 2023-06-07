Matt Meyer launches 2024 bid for Delaware governor

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer has launched a bid to become the next governor of Delaware.

Before becoming the New Castle County executive, Meyer was a sixth and seventh grade math teacher prior to running for public office.

He cited his experiences in the classroom as inspiration for his campaign during an interview with WDEL News.

“They inspire me again to think of the deep problems across our community,” Meyer said. “I had tremendous opportunities here in Delaware, we’re eager to go out and fix them across the states. I’ll be running for governor next year.”