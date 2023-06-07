Donate
Elections 2024

Matt Meyer launches 2024 bid for Delaware governor

So far, Meyer is the only person to have officially declared a campaign to run for the governor’s office.

Matt Meyer speaks into a microphone.

File photo: New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer has announced his 2024 campaign for Delaware governor. (Saquan Stimpson for WHYY)

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer has launched a bid to become the next governor of Delaware.

Before becoming the New Castle County executive, Meyer was a sixth and seventh grade math teacher prior to running for public office.

He cited his experiences in the classroom as inspiration for his campaign during an interview with WDEL News.

“They inspire me again to think of the deep problems across our community,” Meyer said. “I had tremendous opportunities here in Delaware, we’re eager to go out and fix them across the states. I’ll be running for governor next year.”

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

Meyer’s initiatives focus on public safety, the environment, and effective governance, according to his campaign website.

“When I was a kid, we’d always talk about how the next generation will be the best generation in American history, how the next generation will make more money than their parents,” Meyer said. “There will be greater equality across our community than ever before in American history. Health care will be better. I think now there’s a sense that things are really different. And so we need real leadership to make sure the next generation will indeed be our best generation.”

So far, Meyer is the only person to have officially declared a bid to run for the governor’s office. He’ll be looking to replace the term-limited Governor John Carney.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Part of the series

You may also like

About Cory Sharber

Cory Sharber is a general assignment reporter for WHYY News.

Read more
Cory Sharber stands in front of a carousel

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate