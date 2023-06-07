Matt Meyer launches 2024 bid for Delaware governor
So far, Meyer is the only person to have officially declared a campaign to run for the governor’s office.
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer has launched a bid to become the next governor of Delaware.
Before becoming the New Castle County executive, Meyer was a sixth and seventh grade math teacher prior to running for public office.
He cited his experiences in the classroom as inspiration for his campaign during an interview with WDEL News.
“They inspire me again to think of the deep problems across our community,” Meyer said. “I had tremendous opportunities here in Delaware, we’re eager to go out and fix them across the states. I’ll be running for governor next year.”
Meyer’s initiatives focus on public safety, the environment, and effective governance, according to his campaign website.
“When I was a kid, we’d always talk about how the next generation will be the best generation in American history, how the next generation will make more money than their parents,” Meyer said. “There will be greater equality across our community than ever before in American history. Health care will be better. I think now there’s a sense that things are really different. And so we need real leadership to make sure the next generation will indeed be our best generation.”
So far, Meyer is the only person to have officially declared a bid to run for the governor’s office. He’ll be looking to replace the term-limited Governor John Carney.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.