Cuts to the safety net

Congresswoman Sarah McBride and Sens. Lisa Blunt Rochester and Chris Coons voiced similar concerns as members of the audience about cuts impacting critical programs and the safety net vulnerable Delawareans depend on.

Dora Williams, a community advocate, said she’s heard from people looking for help because their electricity is about to be shut off.

“Applicants have been calling me for shutoffs and the [Low-Income Heating Assistance Program],” she said. “Their assistance was stopped March 31. [Charities] are only taking emergency shutoffs and emergency electric issues. I don’t know what we’re going to do with these people.”

The Trump administration reportedly fired the staff who ran the federal program, and the money, which has been allocated by Congress, remains frozen.

Williams said she’s also heard of people seeking food assistance amid limited supplies. The federal government cut almost 1 million meals from the Food Bank of Delaware earlier this year.

Jennings said substance abuse treatment centers, health care clinics and other nonprofits are facing federal funding cuts. She said Food Bank of Delaware CEO Cathy Kanefsky told her the government stopped deliveries of meats, produce and vegetables with little notice.

“They are extremely worried what happens if people can’t shop at the grocery store because they can’t afford it,” Jennings said. “That is what will happen if he keeps going with these really cruel cuts. And she said, ‘I don’t know what we’re going to do. We won’t have enough food to give them.’”

‘Moving public opinion is an art’

McBride told the town hall audience, filled mostly with supporters, that while the Trump administration has targeted the most vulnerable in Delaware and nationwide, she was advocating for fighting back in the streets, courts, Congress and in the court of public opinion.

When asked if she would support impeachment articles against the president, she noted there were none before her and were unlikely to gain traction in a Republican-controlled Congress.

“Moving public opinion is an art, and we have to fight hard, but we have to fight smart in this moment,” McBride said. “If we go around saying, ‘Right now, we need to impeach this president,’ it’s going to shut off the conversation with the people who just voted six months ago for him to be president. We have to bring them along.”

Meyer agreed with one speaker that Delaware faces an energy crisis and blamed opposition from Trump officials to offshore wind projects approved during President Joe Biden’s administration.

Coons said he’s working to save a $750 million hydrogen hub grant the Trump administration wants to cancel.

“We all worked incredibly hard to get a hydrogen hub grant, as you know, that connects New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware to the hydrogen economy of the future,” he said. “Newark, Delaware happens to be one of the world’s leading centers of hydrogen technology.”