The Philadelphia area Mid-Atlantic Clean Hydrogen Hub, or MACH2, a public-private consortium of hydrogen producers and consumers, inked a final deal with the U.S. Department of Energy, freeing $18.8 million dollars, with a federal cost share of $750 million, to jump start hydrogen powered manufacturing and transportation in the region that includes projects in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. The announcement Friday afternoon comes just two days before President Joe Biden ends his term and president-elect Donald Trump takes office.

It’s one of seven hubs across the country that the Department of Energy originally announced in 2023, which will receive a combined $7 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. In addition to MACH2, the department announced Friday it will allocate $20 million in funding for the Heartland hydrogen hub based in North Dakota. The agency had awarded funds to five hubs last year, including one based in southwestern Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia known as the ARCH 2.

The hydrogen hubs were a signature part of the Biden administration’s climate goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 — meaning the amount of carbon dioxide going into the atmosphere is balanced by removing carbon emissions over a period of time. This requires replacing coal and oil with cleaner fuels. The MACH2 boosters promise to fast-track commercial scale “clean hydrogen” production – meaning using renewable energy to produce hydrogen rather than fossil fuels. Currently, the vast majority of hydrogen in the United States is produced with a large carbon footprint.

“Those hubs are about people coming together across state lines, across industries, across political parties to build a stronger, more sustainable economy and to rebuild our communities,” Biden said during his announcement in October 2023 at the Tioga Marine Terminal in the Port of Philadelphia.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm described the hubs at the event as the “dawn of a new manufacturing sector in the United States.”