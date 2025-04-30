Philadelphia 250

Philly looking for ‘Phambassadors’ to boost city pride in the run-up to 2026

The city’s “Phambassador” program asks people to pledge to “love their city” as it prepares for waves of visitors in 2026.

Tiphanie White shows off Philly earrings at the pep rally about volunteering in Philly for the semiquincentennial

Tiphanie White shows off her Philly pride during a pep rally in LOVE Park, April 29, 2025. (Peter Crimmins/WHYY)

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Will you take the pledge?

The city of Philadelphia is asking 10,000 residents to commit to exploring it, take pride in it, show kindness to people visiting and living in it and show the world just how “Philly Special” it is.

If that describes you: Put a ring on it.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

The “Phambassador” civic booster campaign is designed to get Philadelphians ready for the year 2026, when the city is hosting several large-scale events that will draw thousands and thousands of visitors, as well as national and international attention.

The president and CEO of the Philadelphia Visitor Center, Kathryn Ott Lovell, said the first step is to love your city.

“That’s the commitment. Just be proud of your city,” she said. “Talk about it to anybody who will listen. We believe that will have an incredible ripple effect.”

  • Mark Squilla and Kathryn Ott Lovell sign the pledge during the pep rally about volunteering in Philly for the semiquincentennial
    Councilman Mark Squilla and Visitor Center President and CEO Kathryn Ott Lovell sign the "Phambassador" pledge, April 29, 2025. (Peter Crimmins/WHYY)
  • Katheryn Ott Lovell speaks to the pep rally about volunteering in Philly for the semiquincentennial
    Philadelphia Visitor Center's Kathryn Ott Lovell introduces the "Phambassador" pledge for civic pride, April 29, 2025. (Peter Crimmins/WHYY)
  • Phang at the pep rally about volunteering in Philly for the semiquincentennial
    Phang, the Philadelphia Union's mascot, joins the Philly Phanatic at a LOVE Park rally to encourage residents to pledge their pride in the city, April 29, 2025. (Peter Crimmins/WHYY)
  • Franklin the Dog applauds Kathryn Ott Lovell during the pep rally about volunteering in Philly for the semiquincentennial
    The 76ers' Franklin the Dog applauds Kathryn Ott Lovell's plea for city residents to pledge pride in Philly, April 29, 2025. (Peter Crimmins/WHYY)

As the birthplace of American democracy, Philadelphia is expected to play a major role in next year’s 250th semiquincentennial birthday of the nation. The city will also host the MLB All-Star game, several matches of the FIFA World Cup — as well as a fan site — and the PGA Championship.

The visitor center is part of a consortium of downtown historic and cultural organizations getting ready for millions of anticipated visitors. Lovell said preparedness begins with the people who live here.

“We can’t open a visitors center on every street corner. I’d like to, but we can’t,” she said. “But we still have to be ready. We do that by encouraging everyday Philadelphians to feel and show their passion.”

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

The “Phambassador” program launched Tuesday morning in LOVE Park with an old-fashioned pep rally: cheerleaders and mascots, testimonials and t-shirts, drumlines and DJs, pretzels and politicians.

The rally recalled the energy many felt at that same location 10 weeks earlier, when the Philadelphia Eagles paraded their Super Bowl win.

“You don’t need to wait for a parade to be proud of where you’re from,” said Jazelle Jones, city representative and director of special events. “We only ask that you come out and tell everybody what is happening. Word of mouth is so very important. That is our call of action. It’s how we get things done.”

  • Gritty signs the pledge during the pep rally about volunteering in Philly for the semiquincentennial
    Gritty puts his John Hancock on a promise to do his part to make Philly better, April 29, 2025. (Peter Crimmins/WHYY)
  • Patty Jackson waves a pom-pom during the pep rally about volunteering in Philly for the semiquincentennial
    WDAS DJ Patty Jackson waves a pom-pom during a Philly pride pep rally, April 29, 2025. (Peter Crimmins/WHYY)
  • Cheerleader Ria Troilo signs the pledge during the pep rally about volunteering in Philly for the semiquincentennial
    Ria Troilo, a cheerleader for the Philadelphia Flyers, signs the "Phambassador" pledge in LOVE Park, April 29, 2025. (Peter Crimmins/WHYY)

The visitor center is hoping some people who sign the pledge will ultimately volunteer to become directly involved in 2026 preparation and events. The pledge itself, however, is ceremonial. It does not commit the signer to any material obligation and will put them in a contacts database to receive future announcements.

“It’s not about a marketing campaign. It’s not about staging perfection, because none of us have any of that to do, right?” said Sue Slawson, commissioner of Philadelphia Parks and Recreation. “It’s about shining a light on the everyday pride we already feel.”

Related Content

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Part of the series

Independence Hall in Philadelphia/

Philadelphia 250

The United States will be marking its semiquincentennial — or its 250th anniversary — in the City of Brotherly Love.

View the series

You may also like

About Peter Crimmins

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate