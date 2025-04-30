Philly looking for ‘Phambassadors’ to boost city pride in the run-up to 2026

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Will you take the pledge?

The city of Philadelphia is asking 10,000 residents to commit to exploring it, take pride in it, show kindness to people visiting and living in it and show the world just how “Philly Special” it is.

If that describes you: Put a ring on it.

The “Phambassador” civic booster campaign is designed to get Philadelphians ready for the year 2026, when the city is hosting several large-scale events that will draw thousands and thousands of visitors, as well as national and international attention.

The president and CEO of the Philadelphia Visitor Center, Kathryn Ott Lovell, said the first step is to love your city.

“That’s the commitment. Just be proud of your city,” she said. “Talk about it to anybody who will listen. We believe that will have an incredible ripple effect.”