Delaware is updating its state energy plan for the next five years, with a renewed focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and expanding the use of renewable technologies.

Before now, the plan hadn’t been updated since 2009. The Governor’s Energy Advisory Council was established in 2004 and charged with improving it every five years. The council was revived and expanded in 2022 and began gathering public input in 2023. It approved 82 recommendations in January from its four working groups that focused on categories including energy justice, renewable energy and clean technologies, energy efficiency, grid modernization and workforce development.

Ed Kee chaired the advisory council and proposed the working groups. He said members sorted through hundreds of suggestions and public feedback to settle on the guidance it ultimately endorsed.

“It’s time to use the plan to guide us, to guide Delaware,” Kee said. “It only works if we get this thing and keep it off the bookshelf and keep it on our desks, so it’s not a document hidden away on our computer somewhere.”

Shawn Garvin, outgoing secretary of the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, said the new state energy plan maps out strategies to meet Delaware’s energy and emission reduction goals while maintaining a reliable grid and increasing energy justice in disadvantaged communities.

“As we continue to grow existing programs and put in place new initiatives to reduce emissions, we will need to ensure we are meeting our current and future energy needs,” he said. “This energy plan provides a playbook to do just that.”