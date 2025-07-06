Delaware lawmakers end session approving bills on medical aid in dying, limiting ICE cooperation and raising DMV fees
Delaware legislators approved bills on offshore wind, creating an Inspector General Office and limiting agreements with federal immigration authorities.
With a dramatic finish, Delaware lawmakers wrapped up this year’s legislative session on June 30 by passing a $6.58 billion fiscal year 2026 budget, a $37 million supplemental spending measure, a $98.2 million Grants-in-Aid bill that directs money to nonprofit organizations and a $977 million capital infrastructure bill.
The contentious fight over the controversial offshore wind legislation ground the legislature’s work to a near halt last Monday night as Senate Democrats and Republicans scrambled to broker a deal that would allow Republicans, who took the capital budget hostage the previous week, to lend their support to get the bill over the finish line.
Even as the voting day stretched into the early hours of Tuesday morning, state lawmakers passed dozens of bills before session ended last month, but a few didn’t manage to make the cut.
What did get approved
Physician-assisted suicide
Delaware became the 12th state to allow physician-assisted suicide after Gov. Matt Meyer signed it into law in May.
The new law permits terminally ill people with fewer than six months to live to request and ingest medication to end their lives. The legislation provided safeguards that included requiring two doctors to certify the patient is mentally fit, making an informed decision and acting voluntarily.
The bill was similar to legislation state lawmakers passed last year, which was vetoed by former Gov. John Carney. It was named for two advocates who both died in 2018.
Inspector General Office
State lawmakers approved creating a statewide Inspector General Office that would be in charge of exposing waste, fraud and abuse within state government and the General Assembly. The office would have subpoena power to compel document production and issue public reports exposing corruption and wrongdoing.
Creating an inspector general’s office has been discussed as far back as 2007. Bills introduced in 2022 failed to garner the support of leadership in both chambers. Meyer has indicated support for the office.
DNREC and DMV fee increases
The Delaware Legislature also approved fines and fee increases for the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) and the Department of Transportation (DelDOT).
DNREC’s lobbying efforts to update its permit and licensing fees was finally successful this year. The legislation, which Meyer signed into law last month, is expected to bring in over $7 million in revenue for the department — a $5.3 million boost.
The DelDOT legislation, which has also been signed by the governor, raises several fees, including for a driver’s license, state identification cards and dealership license. The most significant increase is the vehicle documentation fee, which would go from 4.25% to 5.25%.
Combined, the new and higher fees and fines are expected to add almost $39 million in revenue.
ICE legislation
Several bills were introduced this session aimed at limiting federal immigration agents’ ability to operate in certain areas around Delaware. Just one bill made through both chambers. House Bill 182 by state Rep. Mara Gorman, D-Newark, prohibits law-enforcement agencies from entering into agreements with federal immigration authorities to enforce immigration violations or share related data. The Delaware Department of Justice supported the legislation.
What didn’t get approved
Income tax brackets
Earlier this year, Gov. Matt Meyer proposed adding additional personal income tax brackets as part of his “budget reset” as a way of raising additional revenue for his budget priorities. At the time, his administration said the state could raise an additional $16.5 million in personal income revenue in 2026 and $35.2 million in 2027.
But House Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown, D-New Castle, quickly threw cold water on the idea of reworking the income tax brackets this session.
A version of Meyer’s concept was heard in the House Revenue and Finance Committee, sponsored by Dover Democrat state Rep. Sean Lynn. It would have created three additional tax brackets for taxable income above $60,000, while slightly reducing the tax rate for people making under $60,000. He said the bill was designed to be revenue neutral.
The legislation would have given back about $58 to individual taxpayers making below $60,000. It failed to advance out of committee.
Cigarette tax increase
Minor-Brown introduced a bill that would raise cigarette taxes from $2.10 to $3.60. Taxes also would have gone up on vapor products, chewing tobacco and other tobacco products. The measure was not heard in committee.
Grants-in-Aid subcommittee
Legislation sponsored by Minor-Brown that would create a new subcommittee to review new Grants-in-Aid applications and ensure existing grants meet eligibility requirements passed the House, but was laid on the table in the Senate minutes before lawmakers adjourned in the early hours of July 1.
This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
