With a dramatic finish, Delaware lawmakers wrapped up this year’s legislative session on June 30 by passing a $6.58 billion fiscal year 2026 budget, a $37 million supplemental spending measure, a $98.2 million Grants-in-Aid bill that directs money to nonprofit organizations and a $977 million capital infrastructure bill.

The contentious fight over the controversial offshore wind legislation ground the legislature’s work to a near halt last Monday night as Senate Democrats and Republicans scrambled to broker a deal that would allow Republicans, who took the capital budget hostage the previous week, to lend their support to get the bill over the finish line.

Even as the voting day stretched into the early hours of Tuesday morning, state lawmakers passed dozens of bills before session ended last month, but a few didn’t manage to make the cut.

What did get approved

Physician-assisted suicide

Delaware became the 12th state to allow physician-assisted suicide after Gov. Matt Meyer signed it into law in May.

The new law permits terminally ill people with fewer than six months to live to request and ingest medication to end their lives. The legislation provided safeguards that included requiring two doctors to certify the patient is mentally fit, making an informed decision and acting voluntarily.

The bill was similar to legislation state lawmakers passed last year, which was vetoed by former Gov. John Carney. It was named for two advocates who both died in 2018.

Inspector General Office

State lawmakers approved creating a statewide Inspector General Office that would be in charge of exposing waste, fraud and abuse within state government and the General Assembly. The office would have subpoena power to compel document production and issue public reports exposing corruption and wrongdoing.

Creating an inspector general’s office has been discussed as far back as 2007. Bills introduced in 2022 failed to garner the support of leadership in both chambers. Meyer has indicated support for the office.

DNREC and DMV fee increases

The Delaware Legislature also approved fines and fee increases for the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) and the Department of Transportation (DelDOT).

DNREC’s lobbying efforts to update its permit and licensing fees was finally successful this year. The legislation, which Meyer signed into law last month, is expected to bring in over $7 million in revenue for the department — a $5.3 million boost.

The DelDOT legislation, which has also been signed by the governor, raises several fees, including for a driver’s license, state identification cards and dealership license. The most significant increase is the vehicle documentation fee, which would go from 4.25% to 5.25%.

Combined, the new and higher fees and fines are expected to add almost $39 million in revenue.

ICE legislation

Several bills were introduced this session aimed at limiting federal immigration agents’ ability to operate in certain areas around Delaware. Just one bill made through both chambers. House Bill 182 by state Rep. Mara Gorman, D-Newark, prohibits law-enforcement agencies from entering into agreements with federal immigration authorities to enforce immigration violations or share related data. The Delaware Department of Justice supported the legislation.