Advocates are complaining that Delaware state lawmakers are again slow-walking legislation that would create a statewide inspector general’s office.

Keith Steck, a board member of the Delaware Coalition for Open Government, also known as DELCOG, wrote a letter urging the legislature to pass the bill before the session ends June 30.

“It’s gotten a lot of support within the ranks — rank and file legislators, both Democrats and Republicans up and down the state,” he said. “But the problem has been it stalls. It stalls with the leadership [over] the last couple of years and this year is no exception.”

DELCOG spokesperson John Flaherty said they are pushing for an independent inspector general because they have fought for over 20 years to make Delaware’s Freedom of Information Act laws more transparent, only to encounter fierce pushback from government officials.

Delaware got an “F” for government accountability and ethics a decade ago from The Center for Public Integrity. Since then, little has been done to improve the system.

State Sen. Laura Sturgeon, D-Brandywine Hundred, is sponsoring the legislation. It’s awaiting a hearing in the Senate Finance Committee, where it languished last year. It passed out of the Senate Executive Committee in March.

This year’s version is similar to the one from 2024, which was also sponsored by Sturgeon. It would create an independent inspector general position tasked with finding instances of fraud, waste and abuse within state government and the General Assembly. The inspector general would hire a staff, which would be required to be certified in investigation, auditing or evaluation within three years. The office would have subpoena power to compel document production and issue public reports exposing corruption and wrongdoing.

Under the proposal, a selection panel would give the governor three names to choose from in appointing the inspector general, who would have to be confirmed by the Senate. The person would serve in the role for five-year terms.