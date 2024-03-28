From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Delaware’s auditor of accounts says independent auditors cannot prove how much money is actually in the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund for 2023.

Auditor Lydia York has issued a special report blasting the financial management of the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund. In it, she calls out mounting problems over several years that failed to be addressed due to factors including a lack of oversight, outdated systems and limited training. Delaware employers pay into the fund, which pays out jobless benefits.

The report was sparked by accounting firm CliftonLarsonAllen issuing what’s called a “disclaimer of opinions,” meaning it couldn’t rely on the state’s documentation to confirm bank statements that there is about $390 million in the reserve. The Department of Labor and its offices were unable to provide detailed accounting records for net position, activities and cash flows for fiscal year 2023.

York said they can document the benefits paid with certainty, but not the employer contributions.

“Imagine if all you got was a bank statement that showed you what your balances were on any given day, but you got none of the detail that supported it,” she said. “So you know how much money you have, you know what came in, you know what went out, but on the coming in part, you really don’t know where it came from.”

York and the directors of the Department of Finance and the Unemployment Insurance Office say the COVID-19 pandemic, which began in 2020, exacerbated issues with the state’s antiquated accounting system and processes.

“Due to the volume that came into the department during COVID, the system that was already perhaps not as robust as we would have liked, groaned and creaked and then failed,” York said.

Darryl Scott, director of the state’s unemployment insurance office, said that during the first two years of the pandemic, it paid out about $1.4 billion to more than 107,000 people. The state usually handles about $60 million annually, he said.