From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Pediatrician Priscilla Mpasi was working at the Kuumba Academy Charter School’s wellness center when a fifth grader came to the clinic again to complain of an earache.

The young girl’s ear had started hurting again that day after she heard a loud bang in the cafeteria. Her primary care provider had previously prescribed her antibiotics for the earaches, which had been persisting for months.

During a typical doctor’s office visit, a provider constantly moves from room to room, treating patients. But in the school clinic, the doctor was able to take time with the student and trace back to when her pain first started.

“A couple months prior, she was in her home,” said Mpasi to an audience recently at the ribbon cutting for the new Richardson Park Elementary School school-based health center. Mpasi is also the assistant clinical director for complex primary care community and community medicine at ChristianaCare. “She heard a few loud noises and she was told that those noises were gunshots. She learned the next day that someone had been fatally wounded by gunshots and so whenever she hears a loud noise, she panics thinking that there’s going to be a gunshot.”

Mpasi was able to diagnose the fifth grader’s ear pain as a physical manifestation of trauma caused by gun violence. She walked the student down the hall to the mental health worker and referred her and her family to a community health worker.

Advocates say that’s how school-based health centers are designed to work.

It’s like having an urgent care clinic in a school with medical professionals able to collaborate immediately with mental health specialists, social workers and counselors. But Delaware students may be falling through cracks due to cuts in services by health care providers, a lack of state funding and the growing demand for more health centers in schools to treat rising mental health and behavioral health issues.

The Delaware School Based Health Alliance is calling for lawmakers to add an additional $5.5 million dollars to support existing centers in high schools and to build and operate more in elementary and middle schools. The governor’s proposed budget includes about $5.4 million to maintain existing facilities.