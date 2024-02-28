From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

The Delaware Department of Justice will move swiftly to appeal Friday’s Superior Court decision that struck down early voting and permanent absentee voting. Attorney General Kathy Jennings called the judgment “politically extreme.”

“We believe that the ruling is having the net effect of sowing confusion ahead of a major election, threatening grave consequences for the people of this state,” she said.

The Legislature passed a law in 2019 that allowed 10 days of early voting beginning 2022. Jennings said 56,000 Delawareans have taken advantage of early voting, something that is unlikely at this point to be an option this year.

A lawsuit was filed in 2022 by the Public Interest Legal Foundation on behalf of an inspector of elections and Senate Minority Leader Gerald Hocker, a Republican, who challenged the state’s early voting and absentee voting laws.

Superior Court Judge Mark Conner denied a motion by state Election Commissioner Anthony J. Albence and the Delaware Department of Elections, to dismiss a complaint that argued Delaware’s early voting and permanent absentee voting statutes violated the First State’s constitution.

Conner ruled last week that lawmakers overreached in their authority by passing these statutes instead of amending the constitution. He sided with the plaintiffs, who argued that the constitution only allows the general election to be held on one day and that “granting indefinite absentee voting to those who cannot vote in a single election” goes too far.

Hocker said he and his party support early voting and plan to introduce a constitutional amendment this week to reinstate early voting that satisfies the court’s concerns. Amendments must be approved by the General Assembly twice in two separate sessions and be signed by the governor to take effect.

“We are 100% in favor of early voting, but doing it in the right way,” Hocker said. “No way am I against early voting.”

Jennings said she’ll ask the Delaware Supreme Court for a stay of Conner’s decision. She said only the general election is affected, not the April presidential primaries. It’s unclear how much the state’s primary election in September could be affected if the Supreme Court declines to grant a stay. DOJ plans to argue the word “election” includes early voting and permanent absentee voting.