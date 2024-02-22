A deficit of experienced voting officials could mean trouble for Pa.’s 2024 election

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

As the presidential election approaches, Pennsylvania is facing a deficit of experienced election directors, increasing the risk of errors that could cause difficulties for voters, disenfranchise their votes, and ignite disputes over results.

In total, 58 officials who served during the November 2019 election have left. Compared with experience levels during the 2019 election, the state has lost a combined 293 years of experience among the top county election officials as of this publishing date, according to a Votebeat and Spotlight PA analysis of county data. The state currently has 21% fewer years of experience than it did for the November 2019 election.

Recent ballot printing and administration errors in Greene and Luzerne Counties, among others, show that having less-experienced county administrators can result in more problems occurring in an election. One of Greene County’s errors last year was an incorrect instruction telling voters to vote for up to three candidates in a commissioner race that allowed only two selections, which would have invalided their votes if they had done so.

“I think the loss of experienced election directors at the county level is one of the biggest dangers we face,” Secretary of State Al Schmidt said at a recent event in Lebanon County. “That turnover creates an environment where it’s more likely for mistakes to be made.”

The Department of State is hoping training programs and guidance on the highly technical aspects of running an election will help smooth the transition for new directors.

Just in the past four months, the state lost three directors with roughly 45 combined years of experience. One of those directors was Jerry Feaser, Dauphin County’s director of more than a decade who was well-respected by his colleagues in the state. Feaser, 57, said that his December retirement was pre-planned for several years but that the changes to the job since 2019 reinforced his decision not to serve through another presidential election.

The combination of new voting machines in 2019 and the introduction of no-excuse mail voting already presented a challenging environment for the 2020 presidential election, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, “the wheels started falling off the bus.” Then allies and followers of Donald Trump started questioning the outcome and election administration process itself.

“It was just like, OK, I’ll put my 10 years in and then I’m heading off,’” he said. “It really took it out of me.”

Two more years and he would have qualified for his county pension, but Feaser joked that “those two years, I don’t know if I’ll live through them.”

He wasn’t alone in feeling overwhelmed.

Of the 58 county administrators who oversaw or helped run the November 2019 election and have since left, half departed in 2020. Long-term administrators have continued to leave in the years since, but not at such a level.

Kathy Boockvar, who was the secretary of state for the 2020 election, said the challenges Feaser mentioned — plus the calls for audits, recount petitions, and influx of records requests — created a demanding new work environment for administrators. “It’s not hard to see why there’s been such an exodus,” she said. “It’s been such a challenging few years.”