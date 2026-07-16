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Ten years ago, Delaware teacher Thomas Herlihy took a student to Atlantic City.

The girl had just completed eighth grade at Talley Middle School, where Herlihy, then 32, taught science and math. She later told authorities that Herlihy took her to famed chef Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant at Caesars Hotel & Casino, and that they drank alcohol, rented a hotel room and had sex for the first time.

Herlihy, whose father was a Delaware Superior Court judge until 2016, continued having sex with the girl for another 2 ½ years in Delaware while she was still a minor, court records state.

In 2019, however, the teenager’s boyfriend found explicit messages and images from Herlihy on her phone. His parents notified Brandywine School District, which contacted Delaware State Police, who later brought in the FBI and New Jersey authorities to assist their investigation.

She eventually told police and prosecutors in both states about her sexual relations with Herlihy, but only one state told the public about his crimes.

New Jersey charged Herlihy in 2020 with three counts of first-degree aggravated assault — that state’s most serious rape statute. He pleaded guilty to one count in 2021, and in January 2022 he was sentenced to seven years in prison.

In June 2022, a Delaware grand jury indicted Herlihy on 44 felony charges — third- and fourth-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse of a child by a person in a position of trust, authority or supervision, and continuous sexual abuse of a child. The crimes occurred in his car, the basement of his home near New Castle, and in hotel rooms, the indictment said.

The office of Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings, which obtained the indictment, could have notified the public about the charges. In child rape cases, police or prosecutors usually issue a news release, in part to help determine if there are other victims.

Yet Jennings’ office made no announcement that a former teacher, then imprisoned in New Jersey, also had been charged in Delaware with rape and sexual abuse of a minor he once taught.

Nor was any public notification made in March of this year — nearly four years after the indictment — when Delaware dropped 43 of the 44 felony counts and let him plead guilty to one count of fourth-degree rape. A judge sentenced Herlihy to two years of probation, which will begin when New Jersey releases him from prison in the coming months.

Until now, with the publication of this story, Herlihy’s indictment and conviction has not been reported by Delaware media outlets. WHYY News recently learned about Herlihy’s charges and convictions in New Jersey and Delaware from a source who wondered why there was no coverage in Herlihy’s home state.

Such lack of disclosure of crimes committed by public officials is not uncommon in Delaware, as WHYY News has documented. Over the last 20 months alone, the DUI and vehicular assault arrest of state Rep. Kevin Hensley, the shoplifting charge against state budget director Cerron Cade and the student rape charges against Alexis I. du Pont Middle School Principal Tasha Oliver were not disclosed to the public via news releases.

Jennings, a Democrat who is seeking a third term as attorney general, would not speak with WHYY News about her office’s lack of transparency in the Herlihy case. Jennings often speaks with the media, even on controversial topics such as WHYY’s expose of her own corporate-paid trips to South Africa, which included a safari, and to resorts in Colorado and Arizona.

But Mat Marshall, spokesperson for Jennings, said the public wasn’t notified when Herlihy was indicted or when he pleaded guilty because authorities were concerned that doing so “might cause lasting harm” to the victim, who would not testify against Herlihy in Delaware Superior Court if the case had gone to trial.

“We weigh the newsworthiness of a release against public safety, investigations, trial obligations, and — particular to this case — victims’ wellness. We make hundreds of these decisions and there is no one-size-fits-all answer. But here our choice was simple and unanimous,” Marshall said in a statement.

“We had — we continue to have — serious concern that a release would not only do irreparable harm to this victim, but to other victims of sexual violence by a person in a position of authority, who could feel blamed or shamed and ultimately less empowered to seek justice. Here — even with hindsight, and even knowing that my choices might be publicly criticized — the decision was clear.”

Court records do not identify Herlihy’s victim by name, however. And WHYY News does not identify victims of sex crimes.

State Prosecutor Abby Rodgers, who didn’t personally handle the case, said all but one felony count against Herlihy was dropped because the victim, now an adult, was not in a condition to participate in a trial against her rapist.

“Sometimes we have to make decisions [based on] what is best for our victim and his or her mental health and how they want to proceed moving forward,” Rodgers said.

Marshall and Rodgers said the fact that Herlihy’s father is Jerome O. Herlihy — who was a Superior Court Judge from 1989 to 2016 — played no role in how the case was adjudicated.

“That doesn’t factor into our analysis,” Rodgers said.

Herlihy’s defense attorney, Eugene J. Maurer Jr., could not be reached for comment.

Delaware transparency advocate Amy Roe said she’s astounded by the state’s failure to notify the public about Herlihy’s rape charges and his recent conviction.

“It’s very terrifying, especially because he was in a position of power with students in school,” Roe said. “All of these other parents should know about this. This is shocking. It just makes me feel sick to my stomach.”