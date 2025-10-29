What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

When Jeffrey Balk moved to Delaware some two decades ago, he left behind a dark and sordid past from his earlier life in Missouri.

Balk, now 67, had been released from prison in the mid-1990s after serving several years behind bars for sodomy and deviant sexual assault. Balk admitted in court in 1988 to paying three young teenage boys for sex with cash and gifts, such as concert tickets and electronic gadgets.

Balk was 28 and managing a roller skating rink southwest of St. Louis when he was arrested in 1986, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The boys told police they were about 14 years old when they met Balk about three years earlier at a miniature golf course he managed, and reported more than 60 incidents of abuse by him, the newspaper reported. He pleaded guilty to 17 felonies and received a 10-year sentence, the newspaper reported.

His convictions didn’t escape the attention of Delaware law enforcement authorities after he moved to the First State, however. Balk was listed on Tier II of Delaware’s sex offender registry. Tier II is for offenders deemed as “moderate risk,” who must remain on the registry for 25 years after their release from custody.

Balk had petitioned in 2015 to be moved to Tier I for low-risk offenders, but a Superior Court judge denied his request because his victims were minors. Balk is no longer on the registry because he was released from prison in Missouri more than 25 years ago.

In Delaware, Balk has established himself as a business leader in Rehoboth Beach. He owned Snyder’s Candy for more than a decade. He published EXP, a now-defunct LGBTQ newspaper. He currently is general manager of the nonprofit FM station Radio Rehoboth, where he hosts the hourlong “Daybreak Morning Show.”

In recent years, Balk has also been active in local politics, and in March was elected chair of the Sussex County Democratic Committee.

His Instagram page, @rehobothjeff, which is now private, was filled with photos of Balk posing with the state’s Democratic luminaries, including U.S. Sen. Chris Coons and U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride.

While a conservative radio commentator in Sussex County had reported on Balk’s crimes in 2006, at the time he was not prominent in county politics.