Stefanie Novak felt sick to her stomach in February when the leader of her children’s religious school in Delaware — the man who helped her kindergartener out of his car seat most mornings — was arrested on 25 counts of felony dealing in child pornography.

Justin Lee Smith, who led St. Anne’s Episcopal School in Middleton since July 2024, had been using a file-sharing app to download and distribute at least two dozen child sex videos, state police said in court records. Many clips allegedly showed girls from about the ages of 6 to 16 being forcibly raped by men.

“Knowing he physically ever touched my child, whether it was in a sexual way or completely benign, makes my skin crawl,” Novak said.

Novak had a similar reaction this week when she learned prosecutors had dropped all but one of the 25 counts in a plea bargain with the 44-year-old Smith. On Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Calvin Scott Jr. sentenced Smith to four years in prison and five years of probation. He’ll also have to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

“Well, it makes me want to vomit,’’ Novak said after learning about the resolution of the case. “Hearing that he’s going to be out in four years is disgusting.”

Prosecutor Kristina Bensley cut the deal with Smith and defense lawyer John Deckers on Tuesday during a court hearing that was scheduled to be a final case review before trial. Instead, Smith returned to prison, where he has been held on $625,000 cash bail since his Jan. 31 arrest, as a convicted sex offender.

Bensley and Deckers would not discuss the case with WHYY News.

Caroline Harrison, press secretary for Attorney General Kathy Jennings, did not specify why so many counts were dropped but said Smith is paying for his crimes.

“This conviction was based on the evidence in the case and includes years of jail time and, just as importantly, the assurance that this defendant will never work with children or live near a school again,’’ Harrison said.

“Our Internet Crimes Against Children team eats, sleeps, and breathes these cases; they consume their days and keep them up at night. While the defendant did not victimize any St. Anne’s students, we also understand the heartbreak and rage that a parent feels when their child is even in the proximity of these types of cases.”