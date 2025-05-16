From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A Delaware middle school principal whose August arrest for repeatedly raping a female student wasn’t disclosed to the public until WHYY News revealed the charges seven months later has pleaded guilty.

Tasha Oliver, who also uses the name Tasha Purnell, faces six to 75 years in prison after admitting in Superior Court this week to two counts of third-degee rape and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child she taught more than a decade ago. In return, prosecutors dropped charges for 16 other felony sexual crimes against the girl.

Prosecutor Nicholas Wynn will seek a maximum of eight years behind bars and then “extended probation” against Oliver at her August sentencing, court documents show. Oliver, 44, also agreed to avoid contact with the victim, who is now an adult, and to undergo sex offender counseling and mental health evaluation and treatment.

The crimes occurred over the four-year period from 2010 to 2014 when Oliver taught at Stanton Middle School in the Red Clay Consolidated School District. She worked at Stanton from 2006 to 2016, state employment records show.

Oliver later worked at Red Clay’s three other middle schools — Skyline, H.B. du Pont and A.I. du Pont. She became principal at A.I. du Pont in 2020 and was still running that school on Wilmington’s outskirts in September 2023 when state police notified Red Clay officials that they were investigating Oliver for sexual crimes against the former Stanton Middle School student.

The district put her on paid leave at that time, and she continued collecting her $142,000 salary. She was charged in August in an indictment that didn’t provide many details, except to allege Oliver engaged in “penetration” and “intercourse” with the child for several years.

Yet at that time, the Delaware Attorney General’s Office didn’t notify the public, which typically occurs after an educator is indicted without police first obtaining an arrest warrant.