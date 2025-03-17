From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A Delaware school therapist who used bogus master’s and doctoral degrees to get hired in 2021 has pleaded no contest to two counts of rape against a 5-year-old family member.

Arnold avoided a trial and a potential sentence of life in prison on first-degree rape charges by pleading to reduced charges last week in Superior Court. A no contest plea allows a defendant to accept conviction and punishment without admitting guilt.

The judge has ordered a pre-sentence investigation, but prosecutors plan to seek a total of 20 years in prison on the two second-degree rape convictions.

The child’s mother told WHYY News she’s glad this chapter of her family’s nightmare is over, and thanked New Castle County police Det. Daniel Watson and prosecutor Nichole Warner for their tenacity.

“I am grateful for them listening to my daughter,’’ said the woman, whose name is being withheld by WHYY News to protect the privacy of her and her child. “And for finally seeing through his deception.”

Until his July arrest, John Ervin Arnold had counseled dozens of young girls who experienced trauma or had behavioral health issues at Mount Pleasant and Lombardy elementary schools. Authorities have said no evidence surfaced that he abused any students.

Arnold, 48, was charged with first- and second-degree rape and other felonies by New Castle County police after his young relative made startling accusations at a day camp during a discussion on “good touches and bad touches,” court documents said.

Brandywine School District Superintendent Lisa Lawson said last year that she was “horrified’’ by the accusations after WHYY News provided her with a copy of the arrest warrant against the man who had been a trusted district counselor for nearly three years. Arnold was paid $114,500 in 2023.