Suspect arrested for multiple sexual assaults in Center City and South Philadelphia

Series of reported sexual assaults

The sexual assault have occurred at various times, from the overnight hours to early morning and afternoon.

According to Philadelphia police, the first sexual assault was reported on July 18 at 6:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of Spruce Street in Center City. Police say the suspect said “good morning, beautiful” to the victim, who was walking her dog at the time, before he sexually assaulted her.

The second incident also happened in Center City just after 3 a.m. the following day, on July 19, on the 2000 block of Delancey Street. Police say that as a woman was attempting to get into her apartment building, the man approached her and sexually assaulted her.

“She stated she shoved the offender and she pushed him back, causing her to fall to the ground,” Captain Alleyne-Parker said.

Police say the last three incidents happened this past weekend.

One was reported around 8:15 a.m. Saturday on the 1600 block of Waverly Street, where police say a woman was sexually assaulted by the same suspect.

Then, around 1 a.m. Sunday on the 400 block of S. 15th Street, police say he attacked a woman as she was leaving a bar in Center City.

“She was walking to her vehicle, which was parked on South Street between 15th and 16th, where she was sexually assaulted from behind,” said Captain Alleyne-Parker.

The final assault was reported around 12:30 p.m. Sunday on the 2500 block of Webster Street in South Philadelphia.

Alleyne-Parker said in each case, “He came up behind them and groped them in all the incidents. In some instances, things may have gone a little further.”

“I have to talk to my wife about it to make sure she’s OK because she wants to walk. So, she needs to have eyes in the back of her head,” Bill Culleton.

“It’s a pretty safe neighborhood, generally, but I think you still have to keep your wits about you and just make sure that there is no one around when you’re going inside your apartment or heading home,” said Lauren O’Brien.

Police said they are also looking to see if he could be responsible for any other recent incidents.

“In some of these instances, the description is so vague that we have to try to piece everything together. So we’re going to go back a couple of months to see how many other jobs we could piece together,” said Captain Alleyne-Parker.

So far, police have not announced any arrests.

Anyone with tips on any other incidents is asked to call police.