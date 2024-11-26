Lawyers in the sexual assault case of five members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team began what are expected to be several weeks of legal arguments on Monday, ahead of next year’s trial.

Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton were charged with sexual assault earlier this year in an incident that allegedly took place in London, Ontario, in June 2018.

McLeod is facing an additional charge of being a party to the offense of sexual assault

Dube, McLeod and Formenton attended court in person for the first time in London on Monday, all three dressed in dark suits.

Lawyers for the players have said their clients plan to defend themselves against the allegations, and all five are expected to plead not guilty.

A jury trial is scheduled to begin on April 22, which will be heard by Justice Maria Carroccia.