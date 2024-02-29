Carter Hart, 4 other hockey players charged in Canada with sexual assault will have a jury trial

Content warning: This story includes topics of sexual abuse.

The five hockey players charged with sexual assault in Canada have asked for and been granted a trial by jury.

Daniel Brown, one of the lawyers representing former NHL player Alex Formenton, confirmed the request for a jury trial in an email Wednesday to The Associated Press.

“Earlier this week, all five players selected a trial by jury and they are confident that jurors drawn from the community will decide this case fairly and impartially after hearing all the evidence and testimony,” Brown wrote.

The Globe and Mail was first to report the step toward a jury trial. It was not immediately clear when the trial will begin, though Canada does not have the kind of right to a speedy trial law that exists in the United States, so the process could take some time.